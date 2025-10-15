Yeast withstands Mars-like shocks and toxic salts in survival test

Led by molecular biologist Purusharth I. Rajyaguru, the research team tested the resilience of Saccharomyces cerevisiae, a model yeast species long used in biological studies and previously flown on space missions. The experiments reveal how this single-celled organism reorganizes its internal machinery to cope with sudden physical and chemical shocks that mimic those on the Martian surface.
Using the High-Intensity Shock Tube for Astrochemistry (HISTA) at the Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, the scientists exposed yeast to simulated meteorite impacts - shock waves traveling at 5.6 times the speed of sound. Even after these intense bursts, many cells survived, though their growth slowed. The yeast also tolerated exposure to 100 millimolar sodium perchlorate (NaClO4), a salt concentration similar to what has been detected in Martian regolith.
Remarkably, the microorganisms endured when subjected to both stressors at once. Under these conditions, the yeast cells produced specialized molecular assemblies called ribonucleoprotein (RNP) condensates. These structures, which include stress granules and P-bodies, are known to protect RNA and regulate protein synthesis during periods of extreme stress.
The researchers observed that shock waves triggered the formation of both stress granules and P-bodies, while perchlorate exposure led only to P-body formation. Yeast mutants unable to assemble these RNP condensates fared poorly, underscoring their critical role in cellular defense. Transcriptome analyses further identified RNA transcripts that were disrupted by Mars-like conditions, offering clues to the underlying molecular pathways of survival.
According to the team, these findings highlight how fundamental stress responses - shared by yeast, humans, and other life forms - may offer a blueprint for understanding how biology adapts to extraterrestrial environments.
Research Report:Ribonucleoprotein (RNP) condensates modulate survival in response to Mars-like stress conditions
Related Links
Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Lunar mega basin signals radioactive ejecta and reshapes Moon origin story
With new analysis, Apollo samples brought to Earth in 1972 reveal exotic sulfur hidden in Moon's mantle
Telespazio and ispace Partner on Lunar Transport and Navigation Services
Blue Origin teams with Luxembourg on Oasis 1 lunar resource mapping mission
Chinese astronauts complete fourth spacewalk of Shenzhou XX mission
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy
China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
Asteroid near Earth detected hours after it passed the planet
Asteroid rotation patterns reveal new insights into their interiors
Gaia data uncovers hidden link between asteroid collisions and chaotic spin states
China's Tianwen 2 probe marks halfway milestone en route to asteroid target
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel
|
Cassini proves complex chemistry in Enceladus ocean
Saturn's hidden structures unveiled by James Webb Space Telescope
NASA Dragonfly Mission Advances Through Crucial Development and Testing Stages
Radiation may explain organic molecules in Enceladus plumes
Europe's new METimage instrument delivers first ultra-detailed views of Earth
Small Satellite Contracted to Probe Climate Effects of Space Radiation
GEO-MEASURE brings survey-grade precision to everyone
Fengyun satellite strengthens China global weather forecasting capacity
Europe cannot let US, China be 'technological leaders': Nobel laureate Aghion
Blue Origin sends six passengers to the edge of space on NS-36 suborbital flight
University of Mississippi Law School launches first fully online Air and Space Law master's degree
Trump jeopardising US role as scientific leader: Nobel officials
Space agencies track rare 3I/ATLAS interstellar object near Mars
Young rogue planet displays record-breaking 'growth spurt'
Rogue planet devours matter at record pace of six billion tonnes a second
Rare clean room bacterium survives by playing dead UH team finds
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters