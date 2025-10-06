Mars Exploration News
MARSDAILY
 Curtin powers global push to find life on Mars and advance autonomy
illustration only
Curtin powers global push to find life on Mars and advance autonomy
 by Lucien Wilkinson for Curtin News
 Perth, Australia (SPX) Oct 06, 2025

Curtin University is helping unlock the secrets of life on Mars and advance next-generation robotics and autonomous systems, with two new international agreements signed this week at the International Astronautical Congress in Sydney.

Curtin signed a Statement of Strategic Intent to formalise the LifeSpringsMars Working Group, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India-based technology company Uncharted AI at the WA Government Trade Booth.

The LifeSpringsMars Working Group unites scientists and industry experts from Curtin, Edith Cowan University, Arizona State University, the University of Auckland and international robotics partner companies. It will advance mission design studies, demonstrate new technologies for mining, defence and remote operations, and develop education and workforce pathways in space science.

Curtin University Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research Professor Melinda Fitzgerald said Western Australia's unique geology makes it a natural leader in planetary exploration.

"Through the LifeSpringsMars Working Group and our partnership with Uncharted AI, Curtin is helping to answer the question 'are we alone?' while also delivering technologies vital to Western Australia's future," Professor Fitzgerald said.

The MoU with Uncharted AI will support joint research, the initiative of the LifeSpringsMars working group to extend their activities into India, pilot projects in WA and India, and workforce initiatives connecting the two regions.

Uncharted AI Co-Founder and CEO Pradyumna Vyshnav said the collaboration would push the boundaries of exploration on Earth and beyond.

"Partnering with Curtin allows us to bring our autonomous technologies into a world-leading hub of planetary science," Mr Vyshnav said.

"Together we can advance astrobiology and lunar exploration, while also transforming how we discover critical minerals and explore extreme environments, whether in WA, on the Moon or beyond."

The announcements build on Curtin's wider involvement in international space and technology initiatives, including Robopalooza Perth 2025, where Uncharted AI will demonstrate its robotics technologies, and the Indo-Pacific Robotics, Autonomy, AI and Cyber Conference, further positioning Western Australia as a hub for global innovation.

Curtin is also inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers through its two new Space and Planetary Sciences majors.

+ LifeSpringsMars Working Group

Related Links
 Curtin University
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MARSDAILY
Researchers ID new mineral on Mars, providing insight on potential early life
 Amherst MA (SPX) Sep 30, 2025
 Researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst are part of a team that has identified a unique mineral on Mars, described in Nature Communications. Named ferric hydroxysulfate, the mineral provides clues about the Martian environment and history of the planet, including the possibility of former lava, ash or hydrothermal activity. Mars gets its trademark red hue from the abundance of iron on its surface, but that's just what can be seen with the naked eye. The various minerals on the Red ... read more
MARSDAILY
Lunar soil melted into construction bricks by Chinese research team

 Telespazio and ispace Partner on Lunar Transport and Navigation Services

 Chinese study suggests excess argon in lunar soil may come from Earth wind

 Scalable lunar power study launched by Honda and Astrobotic
MARSDAILY
Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy

 China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test

 Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station

 China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
MARSDAILY
Asteroid strike confirmed as cause of Silverpit Crater in North Sea

 Invisible asteroids near Venus may pose long-term danger to Earth

 Water once persisted on Ryugu parent asteroid long after formation

 Western researchers support international collaboration for planetary defence
MARSDAILY
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
MARSDAILY
Saturn's hidden structures unveiled by James Webb Space Telescope

 NASA Dragonfly Mission Advances Through Crucial Development and Testing Stages

 Radiation may explain organic molecules in Enceladus plumes
MARSDAILY
Planet captures first light from Pelican-3 satellite as constellation expands

 South Asia monsoon: climate change's dangerous impact on lifeline rains

 New NASA Mission to Reveal Earth's Invisible 'Halo'

 ICEYE unveils Gen4 satellite with expanded coverage and sharper SAR imaging
MARSDAILY
Voyager selects Vivace to build primary structure for next generation Starlab

 Arianespace partners with BULL to advance space debris prevention measures on Ariane 6

 NASA will say goodbye to the International Space Station in 2030

 NASA launches mission to study space weather
MARSDAILY
NASA's Tally of Planets Outside Our Solar System Reaches 6,000

 Exoplanets unlikely to host global oceans

 Molecular 'fossils' offer microscopic clues to the origins of life - but they take care to interpret

 NASA Webb probes atmosphere scenarios for TRAPPIST-1 e
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.