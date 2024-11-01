Mars Exploration News
MARSDAILY
 Drone Radar Over Alaska and Wyoming Points Way to Buried Ice on Mars
illustration only

Drone Radar Over Alaska and Wyoming Points Way to Buried Ice on Mars

by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles, CA (SPX) Apr 29, 2026
 University of Arizona researchers have demonstrated that drones equipped with ground-penetrating radar can map the depth of rocky debris blanketing glaciers on Earth, a technique they say could guide future missions to locate accessible buried ice on Mars.

The work, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, draws on field campaigns at debris-covered glaciers in Alaska and Wyoming. The sites were chosen because they closely resemble mid-latitude ice deposits that orbiting spacecraft have photographed on Mars.

Roberto Aguilar, a doctoral researcher at the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory and the paper's first author, said the core operational question for any future Mars drilling mission is stratigraphic. "If you want to make decisions about where to drill on Mars, you need to know if the ice you're trying to find is under one meter of debris or 10," Aguilar said. "That's the kind of information a drone-based system could provide."

Debris-covered glaciers differ sharply from the bare, snow-dusted ice most people picture. Their icy cores are concealed beneath thick accumulations of rock and sediment. On Earth these formations appear in mountainous regions from Colorado to California, where the debris layer acts as insulation against melting. On Mars, analogous deposits occur in craters filled with ice and later blanketed by dust, in large valleys where accumulated ice was subsequently buried, and in mountainous terrain where rockfall shields underlying ice from sublimation into the thin atmosphere.

Orbital radar can detect and broadly quantify large Martian ice deposits, but its resolution is too coarse to determine debris thickness or identify internal rocky layering. Aguilar noted that drone radar addresses precisely that gap: because drones fly far closer to the surface than spacecraft, they can image the ground at substantially higher resolution.

The team validated the method by comparing radar-derived debris-thickness measurements against direct excavation and drilling at the same glacier sites. The measurements agreed, confirming the approach is reliable. Beyond debris depth, the higher-resolution drone data also allowed the researchers to assess ice purity and detect internal rocky layers - features that orbital instruments cannot resolve.

Those internal layers carry scientific weight beyond engineering planning. "The internal layers we're seeing are important because they're a record of past climate cycles," Aguilar said. "Each layer represents a different period of ice accumulation and environmental conditions over centuries or millennia, and it is likely we would see similar layers on Mars."

The team also ran simulations to rule out signal contamination from surface objects such as boulders and trees, confirming that radar returns were originating from beneath the rubble rather than from surrounding terrain features.

Identifying where ice lies shallowest would allow mission planners to target drill sites more precisely rather than committing resources to locations where the overlying debris layer may be prohibitively thick. The researchers frame buried Martian ice as a multi-purpose resource: a potential archive of past environmental conditions, a source of water, oxygen, and agricultural support for future crews, and a target for astrobiology drilling.

Field work underpinning the study was demanding. In Alaska the team moved through mosquito swarms and rough off-road terrain. In Wyoming, equipment had to be hauled across boulder fields to reach glacier targets at higher elevations. Drone batteries were charged by generator the night before each flight day.

The project also established practical operating parameters for drone-based radar sounding, including optimal flight altitude and speed, the importance of flying in the direction of glacier flow, and procedures for ensuring correct radar alignment to detect ice.

"We are filling the gap between today's orbital observations and a more distant future, where astronauts land on Mars and make observations on the ground," Aguilar said. "This gives us a way to investigate the glaciers now, from the air."

Research Report: Revealing the Internal Structure of Mars-Analog Glaciers From Drone-Based Radar Sounding

Related Links
 University of Arizona
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
MARSDAILY
Ancient deltas reveal vast Martian ocean across northern hemisphere
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Jan 13, 2026
 Using high resolution images from several Mars orbiters, an international team led by the University of Bern has identified a system of fan deltas in southeast Coprates Chasma that record the highest stand of an ancient ocean in Mars Valles Marineris. The geomorphologic structures, preserved today as scarp fronted deposits near the lower end of the canyon system, closely resemble classic river deltas on Earth and mark the point where sediment laden rivers once debouched directly into a standing body of ... read more
MARSDAILY
Lunar Dust Transformed Into Structural Reinforcement for Moon Base Construction

 Chang'e 7 Preps for South Pole Mission as China Charts Expanding Lunar Program

 China Identifies Two New Lunar Minerals from Chang'e 5 Samples

 Artemis mission approaches lunar loop for first flyby since 1972
MARSDAILY
China Moves To Deepen Commercial Space Sector With Focus On In-Space Manufacturing

 Dragon spacecraft gears up for crew 12 arrival and station science work
MARSDAILY
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Reveals a Birthplace Far Colder Than Our Solar System

 Webb observations confirm safe lunar pass for asteroid 2024 YR4

 Ingredients of life discovered in Ryugu asteroid samples

 Ryugu samples record early solar system magnetic fields
MARSDAILY
Ocean Wave Mechanics Across the Solar System and Beyond

 Jupiter size refined by new radio mapping
MARSDAILY
Dragonfly Structure Takes Shape as Parachute and Chemistry Lab Tests Advance

 Titan may have formed in a giant impact between ancient Saturn moons

 Enceladus waves shape Saturn space weather
MARSDAILY
Deep Learning Reconstructs 32 Years of Global Nighttime Light Data

 PlanetiQ Wins 15 Million Dollar Air Force STRATFI Deal for Next-Gen Space Weather Data

 LizzieSat 3 hosts HEO USA non Earth imaging payload in orbit

 UK and Saudi partners design climate focused Earth observation mission
MARSDAILY
Voyager 1 Loses Another Instrument As Power Margins Shrink Across Interstellar Space

 Nine European Students Complete Six-Day Simulated Mars Mission in Portugal

 China's First Commercial Space Standards Aim To Cut Costs and Unify Industry

 Full scale Space Rider test craft set for parafoil glide trials
MARSDAILY
JWST reveals water-ice clouds on a cold Jupiter-mass world

 Plato clears major vacuum and thermal trials ahead of 2027 launch

 SETI Institute Launches Lab to Study Human Dimensions of Finding Life Beyond Earth

 Tough microbe study backs idea of life moving between planets
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.