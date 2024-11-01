Yeast demonstrates survival skills under Mars conditions

Using a High-Intensity Shock Tube for Astrochemistry, the team tested yeast cells against shock waves of Mach 5.6 and subjected them to 100 mM sodium perchlorate, both separately and concurrently. The yeast survived all treatments, though its growth rate slowed. This resilience was attributed to the cells' ability to generate ribonucleoprotein condensates, specifically stress granules and P-bodies, which help reorganize mRNA during stress. Mutant yeast lacking these structures had much lower survival rates.
The research highlights the role of ribonucleoprotein condensates as biomarkers of cellular stress in extraterrestrial environments and demonstrates an integration of shock wave physics, chemical biology, and molecular cell biology to understand life's adaptability. The results suggest baker's yeast can serve as a valuable model for astrobiology and may guide the development of biologically resilient systems for future space missions.
Lead author Riya Dhage explained, "One of the biggest hurdles was setting up the HISTA tube to expose live yeast cells to shock waves - something that has not been attempted before - and then recovering yeast with minimum contamination for downstream experiments." Corresponding author Purusharth I Rajyaguru noted, "We were surprised to observe yeast surviving the Mars-like stress conditions that we used in our experiments. We hope that this study will galvanise efforts to have yeast on board in future space explorations."
Research Report:Ribonucleoprotein (RNP) condensates modulate survival in response to Mars-like stress conditions
Related Links
Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
US soliciting new bids for Moon mission amid SpaceX delays: NASA chief
Orion spacecraft makes crucial move toward its 2026 launch to moon
Chang'e-6 lunar samples reveal new pathways for solar system material movement
Space Quarters Secures $5 Million to Pioneer Robotic Space Construction
China expands space capabilities with new lunar and deep space milestones
China marks milestone 600th Long March rocket launch
China set to launch Shenzhou XXI crewed mission
Chinese astronauts complete fourth spacewalk of Shenzhou XX mission
Asteroid with Second-Fastest Orbit Discovered Hidden in Sunlight
Asteroid near Earth detected hours after it passed the planet
Gaia data uncovers hidden link between asteroid collisions and chaotic spin states
China's Tianwen 2 probe marks halfway milestone en route to asteroid target
Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus
3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere
|
Unexpected discovery on Saturn's moon challenges our view on chemistry before life emerged
Cassini proves complex chemistry in Enceladus ocean
Saturn's hidden structures unveiled by James Webb Space Telescope
NASA Dragonfly Mission Advances Through Crucial Development and Testing Stages
ICEYE and IHI to Develop Japan's Next Generation Earth Observation Satellite Constellation
AI model improves accuracy of atmospheric delay prediction for astronomy and geodesy
Europe's new Sentinel-4 mission delivers first look at hourly air pollution maps
Toxic haze chokes Indian capital
Space exploration in the backyard, on a budget - how NASA simulates conditions in space without blasting off
Space Ocean and Enduralock to unify orbital docking standards for in-space fluid and power transfer
China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits
Europe cannot let US, China be 'technological leaders': Nobel laureate Aghion
Newly found rocky super-Earth could become key focus in search for life
Ancient White Dwarf Reveals Ongoing Planetary Consumption
Ancient Heavy Water Found in Planet-Forming Disk Reveals Solar Origins of Earth's Oceans
Newly found super-Earth orbits nearby star in promising habitable zone
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters