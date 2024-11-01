Curiosity And Perseverance Rovers Reveal Opposite Ends Of Mars Ancient Past



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Apr 27, 2026



NASA's two active Mars rovers have each assembled sweeping 360-degree panoramas from opposite sides of the planet, together painting a portrait of Mars that spans billions of years of geological and climatic history. Separated by 2,345 miles (3,775 kilometers) - roughly the overland distance between Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. - Curiosity and Perseverance are simultaneously probing two very different eras of Martian time.

Curiosity's panorama, stitched from 1,031 images acquired between Nov. 9 and Dec. 7, 2025, surveys an expanse of boxwork formations - low ridges that resemble giant spiderwebs when viewed from orbit. The ridges were sculpted by ancient groundwater that percolated through fractures in bedrock, depositing minerals that hardened and resisted later erosion. At 1.5 billion pixels, the image ranks among the largest panoramas the rover has ever produced.

Perseverance's panorama centers on a location the science team has nicknamed "Lac de Charmes" a site outside the rim of Jezero Crater. The mosaic was built from 980 images collected between Dec. 18, 2025, and Jan. 25, 2026, capturing the Jezero rim and the ancient surrounding terrain in a full 360-degree sweep.

Curiosity touched down on Gale Crater's floor in 2012 with the primary objective of determining whether Mars once offered conditions capable of supporting microbial life. Within its first year, a drilled sample from an ancient lakebed confirmed those conditions had existed, including the appropriate chemistry and potential nutrients.

Since 2014 the rover has been climbing Mount Sharp, a peak that rises 3 miles (5 kilometers) above the crater floor. The mountain's layered sediments record a succession of ancient lakes followed by periodic returns of streams and ponds during drier epochs. Because lower layers are older, the rover effectively moves forward in geological time as it descends the mountain and backward as it climbs - though the team notes it is currently ascending toward younger terrain.

Recent findings from the Curiosity mission include evidence that the mineral siderite may be sequestering carbon dioxide that once contributed to a thicker early Martian atmosphere. Scientists had long suspected carbonate minerals formed when carbon dioxide dissolved into ancient lakes, but confirmed deposits had rarely been identified before.

The mission also announced the detection of three of the largest organic molecules yet found on Mars - long-chain hydrocarbons possibly representing remnants of fatty acids - recovered from a sample drilled in 2013. Most recently, analysis of a rock drilled and sampled in 2020 yielded the most diverse collection of organic molecules ever identified on the Red Planet, with 21 carbon-containing compounds detected, seven of which had never previously been found on Mars.

Perseverance arrived at Jezero Crater in 2021 to study the origin of the crater's ancient rocks and to search for signs of past microbial life. The crater floor solidified from molten rock billions of years ago, after which a river fed a lake within the crater and deposited sediments that could potentially preserve biosignatures. In 2024 the mission examined a rock nicknamed "Cheyava Falls," which displayed distinctive "leopard spot" patterning - a type of chemical signature associated with microbial activity in terrestrial rocks.

Unlike Curiosity, which pulverizes its rock samples for on-board chemical analysis, Perseverance collects intact rock cores approximately the size of a piece of blackboard chalk and seals them in metal tubes. The rover currently carries 23 samples on board, with a separate backup set of 10 tubes deposited at a dedicated sample depot. Scientists intend to return these samples to Earth-based laboratories, where they can be studied with instruments far more powerful than those aboard the rover.

Perseverance has also produced results beyond geology and astrobiology. In the fall of 2025, mission scientists published the first recordings of electrical sparks generated inside passing dust devils - a phenomenon that had previously only been theorized. A separate investigation demonstrated that one of the rover's sensitive cameras captured the first visible-light auroras ever observed from the surface of another planet.

Both missions are now advancing toward new objectives. Curiosity has moved on from the boxwork region and is exploring a sulfate-enriched layer of Mount Sharp. Perseverance is heading toward a region called "Singing Canyon," which the team expects to hold some of the oldest terrain accessible anywhere on the planet.

Related Links

Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com

Lunar Dreams and more

