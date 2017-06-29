Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Mars Exploration News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MARSDAILY
The Niagara Falls of Mars once flowed with lava
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jun 29, 2017


Water is often the focus of NASA's many Martian scientific missions. It's true, Mars was once a surprisingly watery world. But it also once featured large amounts of magmatic activity.

The Niagara Falls of Mars, detailed in a new image captured by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, once flowed with lava -- imagine a massive waterfall running red with molten rock.

NASA scientists say the feature is one of several Martian sites where magma once behaved like liquid water on the surface of the Red Planet.

As revealed by MRO's Context Camera, the former magmatic feature was formed by a steep, staircase-like crater rim. As lava levels rose, the magma breached the rim wall and formed a multi-level lava falls.

The lava falls left behind rougher deposits along the crater wall, juxtaposed by the smoother rock forming the older crater features. Likewise, younger, darker magma deposits are found in the bottom of the crater, but the lava falls didn't flow long enough to fill the crater floor.

"In a close-up image the rough-textured lava flow to the north has breached the crater wall at a narrow point, where it then cascades downwards, fanning out and draping the steeper slopes of the wall in the process," NASA scientists wrote in a news release.

MARSDAILY
No One Under 20 Has Experienced a Day Without NASA at Mars
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Jun 23, 2017
 As the Mars Pathfinder spacecraft approached its destination on July 4, 1997, no NASA mission had successfully reached the Red Planet in more than 20 years. Even the mission team anxiously awaiting confirmation that the spacecraft survived its innovative, bouncy landing could not anticipate the magnitude of the pivot about to shape the Space Age. In the 20 years since Pathfinder's to ... read more
Related Links
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MARSDAILY
Russian aerospace firm to cooperate with China on Lunar exploration missions

 New NELIOTA project detects flashes from lunar impacts

 Cube Quest Challenge Team Spotlight: Cislunar Explorers

 Winning plans for CubeSats to the Moon
MARSDAILY
China to launch Long March-5 Y2 in early July

 With a Strong Partner Like Russia, Nothing Would Stop China's New Space Station

 China's cargo spacecraft completes second docking with space lab

 China to launch four more probes before 2021
MARSDAILY
Dutch scientists fete rare meteorite find

 Impact Threat from Asteroid Apophis Cannot Be Ruled Out

 Queen's University scientist warns of asteroid danger

 Are NEOs Coming to Earth?
MARSDAILY
Topsy-Turvy Motion Creates Light-Switch Effect at Uranus

 The curious case of the warped Kuiper Belt

 NASA Completes Study of Future 'Ice Giant' Mission Concepts

 King of the Gods: Jupiter Dated to Be Oldest Planet in the Solar System
MARSDAILY
In a Cosmic Hit-and-Run, Icy Saturn Moon May Have Flipped

 Cassini Finds Saturn Moon May Have Tipped Over

 Cassini Looks On as Solstice Arrives at Saturn

 History of Titan's Landscape Resembles Mars's, not Earth's
MARSDAILY
Scientists solve mystery of unexplained "bright nights"

 Harris Corporation Delivers Advanced Weather Satellite Instrument to South Korea

 Satellite data to map endangered monkey populations on Earth

 Satellites forewarn of locust plagues
MARSDAILY
Russia's Roscosmos May Provide Indian Astronauts With Training in Future

 Return to the blue

 NASA Selects Army Surgeon for Astronaut Training

 Teachers doubt most students interested in subjects that promote space careers
MARSDAILY
NASA keeps a close eye on tiny stowaways

 Could a Dedicated Mission to Enceladus Detect Microbial Life There

 New branch in family tree of exoplanets discovered

 NASA discovers 10 new Earth-size exoplanets



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement