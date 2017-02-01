Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Swirling spirals at the north pole of Mars
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Feb 03, 2017


This colour moasic was generated from 32 individual orbit 'strips' captured between 2004 and 2010 by the High Resolution Stereo Camera onboard ESA's Mars Express. The position of the north pole is marked. The ice cap covers an area of around one million square kilometres, and has a volume equivalent to almost half the size of the Greenland ice sheet on Earth. It has a persistent water-ice cap about 2 km deep, with an additional thin layer of carbon dioxide ice in cold winter months. Dark trenches etched into the ice form a spiral-like pattern. Image courtesy ESA/DLR/FU Berlin, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO. For a larger version of this image please go here.

A new mosaic from ESA's Mars Express shows off the Red Planet's north polar ice cap and its distinctive dark spiralling troughs. The mosaic was generated from 32 individual orbit 'strips' captured between 2004 and 2010, and covers an area of around a million square kilometres.

The ice cap is a permanent fixture, but in the winter season - as it is now in early 2017 - temperatures are cold enough for around 30 percent of the carbon dioxide in the planet's atmosphere to precipitate onto the cap, adding a seasonal layer up to a metre thick.

During the warmer summer months most of the carbon dioxide ice turns directly into gas and escapes into the atmosphere, leaving behind the water-ice layers.

Strong winds are thought to have played an important role in shaping the ice cap over time, blowing from the elevated centre towards its lower edges and twisted by the same Coriolis force that causes hurricanes to spiral on Earth.

One particularly prominent feature is a 500 km-long, 2 km-deep trench that almost cuts the cap in two.

The plunging canyon, known as Chasma Boreale, is thought to be a relatively old feature, forming before the ice-dust spiral features, and seemingly growing deeper as new ice deposits built up around it.

Subsurface investigations by radar instruments onboard Mars Express and NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter revealed that the ice cap is made up of many individual layers of ice and dust extending to a depth of around 2 km.

This presents a valuable record for the nature of how the planet's climate has changed as its tilt and orbit varied over hundreds of thousands of years.


.


 Thirteen years after its first, failed attempt to place a rover on Mars, Europe reaches a crucial stage Sunday in a fresh quest to scour the Red Planet for signs of life, this time with Russia. Mission controllers will instruct a spacecraft about 175 million kilometres (109 million miles) from Earth to release and steer a paddling pool-sized lander towards the Red Planet's cold, dry surface.

