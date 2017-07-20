Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Mars Exploration News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MARSDAILY
Sol 1756: Closing time
 by Staff Writers
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Jul 20, 2017


Our sun from a distant vista. MSL original image

This week marked the last chance for us to reliably command Curiosity before she, and Mars, disappear behind the Sun for about three weeks. This made today's planning feel as if the Sun were setting on our normally active rover activities, akin to this Martian sunset image from 2015.

MAHLI, APXS and ChemCam were already stored safely for the upcoming conjunction nap, leaving Mastcam and MARDI to collect a few last bits of science data for the GEO group. Mastcam acquired mosaics of the "Vera Rubin Ridge" above and in front of the rover, and of the workspace in front of the rover.

Both mosaics not only inform us about the rocks around us, they will be used to plan activities right after we return from conjunction. Mastcam and MARDI will acquire images on sols 1757 and 1758 to look for wind-induced changes in the sands around the rover.

These change detection images complement similar change detection images acquired at previous sand stops, revealing the dynamic nature of Mars. After imaging on Sol 1758, Mastcam will home her focus mechanisms and settle in for a well-deserved break.

The ENV group had a jam packed plan, acquiring three long Navcam movies seeking dust devils, and Mastcam and Navcam images monitoring the sky for clouds and dust load. The relative lack of other activities in the plan allowed these activities to be spaced out over early morning, mid-day and late afternoon times, giving the science team insight into how time of day influences atmospheric phenomena.

DAN will acquire six long (at least one hour) passive observations, and RAD and REMS will continue their steady monitoring of the Gale Crater environment. DAN, RAD and REMS are the only three science instruments that will remain active over conjunction.

In addition to squeezing in science observations, Curiosity will conduct a suite of tests with the drill, another step in the efforts of the engineers to bring the drill back to full functionality. These tests will give the engineers just as much data to chew on over conjunction as the science team!

See you on the flip side, trusty rover!

MARSDAILY
Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Jul 13, 2017
 The car-size NASA rover on a Martian mountain, Curiosity, has begun its long-anticipated study of an iron-bearing ridge forming a distinctive layer on the mountain's slope. Since before Curiosity's landing five years ago next month, this feature has been recognized as one of four unique terrains on lower Mount Sharp and therefore a key mission destination. Curiosity's science team informal ... read more
Related Links
 by Michelle Minitti for MSL News
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MARSDAILY
How to rescue a Moonwalker in need

 Japanese Space Agency Proposes Plan to Send Astronauts to Moon

 Japan reveals plans to put a man on moon by 2030

 Russian aerospace firm to cooperate with China on Lunar exploration missions
MARSDAILY
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
MARSDAILY
Pitted Materials in Craters Could Indicate Buried Ice on Asteroids

 Bizarro comet challenging researchers

 NASA'S First Asteroid Deflection Mission Enters Next Design Phase

 Are asteroids humanity's 'greatest challenge'?
MARSDAILY
Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 Juno Completes Flyby over Jupiter's Great Red Spot
MARSDAILY
Titan's calm lakes offer space probes a smooth landing

 Methanol Points to Evolving Story of Enceladus's Plumes

 In a Cosmic Hit-and-Run, Icy Saturn Moon May Have Flipped

 Cassini Finds Saturn Moon May Have Tipped Over
MARSDAILY
Nickel key to Earth's magnetic field, research shows

 Great Plains to see more dust storms in second half of the 21st century

 Quantum mechanics inside Earth's core

 SSL To Provide Next-Generation Imaging Satellite Constellation To Digitalglobe
MARSDAILY
NASA Awards Mission Systems Operations Contract

 Counting calories in space

 NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 As the world embraces space, the 50 year old Outer Space Treaty needs adaptation
MARSDAILY
Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star

 Big, shape-shifting animals from the dawn of time

 A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 More to Life Than the Habitable Zone



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement