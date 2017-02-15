Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Mars Exploration News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MARSDAILY
Scientists say Mars valley was flooded with water not long ago
 by Brooks Hays
 Dublin, Ireland (UPI) Feb 15, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Researchers have discovered the signature of periodic groundwater flooding in a Martian valley -- further evidence that water flowed on Mars in the not-so-distant past.

Researchers from Trinity College Dublin suggest the patch of land on the Red Planet would be an ideal spot to search for signs of life.

"On Earth, desert dunefields are periodically flooded by water in areas of fluctuating groundwater, and where lakes, rivers and coasts are found in proximity. These periodic floods leave tell-tale patterns behind them," Mary Bourke, a geomorphologist at Trinity, said in a news release. "You can imagine our excitement when we scanned satellite images of an area on Mars and saw this same patterned calling card, suggesting that water had been present in the relatively recent past."

The patterns discovered by Bourke and her colleagues are known as arcuate striations. Bourke first studied the phenomenon in the Namib Desert in Southern Africa. The striations are geochemically formed. As groundwater evaporates, salts interact with the sands to form cemented ridges.

The layered cement ridges, which extend beneath the surface, remain even as sand dunes drift downwind.

"Following our work in Namibia, we hypothesise that on Mars, similar arcuate striations exposed on the surface between dunes are also indications of fluctuating levels of salty groundwater, during a time when dunes were actively migrating down the valley," Bourke said.

Their discovery, detailed in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, proved their hypothesis correct.

"These findings are hugely significant," Bourke added. "Firstly, the Martian sand dunes show evidence that water may have been active near Mars' equator -- potentially in the not-too-distant past. And secondly, this location is now a potential geological target for detecting past life forms on the Red Planet, which is important to those involved in selecting sites for future missions."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MARSDAILY
Bursts of methane may have warmed early Mars
 Boston MA (SPX) Jan 25, 2017
 The presence of water on ancient Mars is a paradox. There's plenty of geographical evidence that rivers periodically flowed across the planet's surface. Yet in the time period when these waters are supposed to have run - three to four billion years ago - Mars should have been too cold to support liquid water. Researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sc ... read more

MARSDAILY
Complete Lunar-cy: The Earth Has Sprayed the Moon With Oxygen for Billennia

 Private Space Race Heats Up, Moon Landing Expected in Late 2017

 LunaH-Map CubeSat to map the Moon's water deposits

 India, Israel among five teams fighting for first private Moon landing
MARSDAILY
Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A
MARSDAILY
MARSDAILY
NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter

 Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno
MARSDAILY
Close views show Saturn's Rings in unprecedented detail

 Cassini captures stunning view of Saturn moon Daphnis

 Catching Cassini's call

 Huygens: 'Ground Truth' From an Alien Moon
MARSDAILY
Ancient Judea jars reveal earth's magnetic field is fluctuating, not diminishing

 New data from NOAA GOES-16's instrument suite

 NASA spacecraft prepares to fly to new heights

 SpaceKnow raises $4 Million in Series A funding
MARSDAILY
Looking to the future: Russia, US mull post-ISS cooperation in space

 NASA to develop oxygen recovery technologies for future deep space missions

 Russia's first private space tourism craft flight test set for 2020

 Progress Underway for First Commercial Airlock on Space Station
MARSDAILY
Dwarf star 200 light years away contains life's building blocks

 Astronomy team finds more than 100 exoplanet candidates

 Possibility of Silicon-Based Life Grows

 NASA finds planets of red dwarf stars may face oxygen loss in habitable zones



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement