Russia's Roscosmos may take part in creation of 'Martian Town' in Dubai

|
|
by Staff Writers
Dubai (Sputnik) Nov 16, 2017
The United Arab Emirates are planning to create "Mars Scientific City," an ambitious project that would simulate the conditions of life on Mars.
Russia's space corporation Roscosmos will consult the United Arab Emirates Space Agency in the implementation of the Martian town project in Dubai, Roscosmos chief Igor Komarov told Sputnik.
"We have agreements that we shall provide consultations not only in preparation of UAE astronauts but also in the implementation of these projects ... I think that we shall take part as the relations develop," Komarov said when asked about Russian experts taking part in the Martian town project.
In October, UAE Space Agency Director General Mohammed Ahbabi told Sputnik that the UAE and Roscosmos were planning to discuss the cooperation in the training of astronauts.
In September, Emirati media reported that the country would build a district in Dubai dubbed Mars Scientific City in order to simulate the life conditions on the Mars.
It would occupy an area of some 1.8 million square feet and the construction would cost some $136 million.
On Monday, a representative of the UAE Space Agency told Sputnik that the international researchers would work on the project focusing on preserving water, energy and food in the conditions similar to the Martian ones.
Source: Sputnik News
Cleveland OH (SPX) Nov 15, 2017
NASA is pushing forward on testing a key energy source that could literally "empower" human crews on the Mars surface, energizing habitats and running on-the-spot processing equipment to transform Red Planet resources into oxygen, water and fuel. The agency's Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) has provided multi-year funding to the Kilopower project. Testing is due to start in Nov ... read more
Related Links
United Arab Emirates Space Agency
Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement