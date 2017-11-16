Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Russia's Roscosmos may take part in creation of 'Martian Town' in Dubai
 by Staff Writers
 Dubai (Sputnik) Nov 16, 2017


Mars Scientific City will occupy 1.9 million square feet

The United Arab Emirates are planning to create "Mars Scientific City," an ambitious project that would simulate the conditions of life on Mars.

Russia's space corporation Roscosmos will consult the United Arab Emirates Space Agency in the implementation of the Martian town project in Dubai, Roscosmos chief Igor Komarov told Sputnik.

"We have agreements that we shall provide consultations not only in preparation of UAE astronauts but also in the implementation of these projects ... I think that we shall take part as the relations develop," Komarov said when asked about Russian experts taking part in the Martian town project.

In October, UAE Space Agency Director General Mohammed Ahbabi told Sputnik that the UAE and Roscosmos were planning to discuss the cooperation in the training of astronauts.

In September, Emirati media reported that the country would build a district in Dubai dubbed Mars Scientific City in order to simulate the life conditions on the Mars.

It would occupy an area of some 1.8 million square feet and the construction would cost some $136 million.

On Monday, a representative of the UAE Space Agency told Sputnik that the international researchers would work on the project focusing on preserving water, energy and food in the conditions similar to the Martian ones.

Source: Sputnik News

MARSDAILY
Powering up NASA's human reach for the Red Planet
 Cleveland OH (SPX) Nov 15, 2017
 NASA is pushing forward on testing a key energy source that could literally "empower" human crews on the Mars surface, energizing habitats and running on-the-spot processing equipment to transform Red Planet resources into oxygen, water and fuel. The agency's Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD) has provided multi-year funding to the Kilopower project. Testing is due to start in Nov ... read more
