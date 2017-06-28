Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MARSDAILY
Russian Devices for ExoMars Mission to Be Ready in Fall 2017
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Jun 28, 2017


ExoMars

Two Russian devices to be mounted on the Mars rover of the ExoMars 2020 mission are nearly ready, by the end of 2017 they will be supplied to the European Space Agency (ESA), head of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Space Research Institute laboratory Daniil Rodionov told Sputnik Monday.

ExoMars is the first project in the history of collaboration between the European Union and Russia that aims to search for life on Mars.

The project started with the launch of a Russian four-stage Proton-M/Breeze-M launch vehicle on March 14, 2016 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

"The Russian devices for the European Mars rover of the 2020 mission are in a high degree of readiness. We are now completing the design and finishing tests, and in the fall of 2017 we will be ready to supply the European Space Agency with flight samples for installation on the Mars rover," Rodionov, who participates in the work of the SpaceOps seminar in the Space Research Institute, said.

The official added that a model of a landing module for the second stage of the ExoMars 2020 mission would be assembled and sent to Italy for tests by the end of 2018.

According to Vladimir Nazarov, the head of the IKI's Ground Control and Operation Complexes department, the landing module for the second stage of the mission would be equipped by two on board computers: one Russian and one European.

Source: Sputnik News

MARSDAILY
Schiaparelli landing investigation completed
 Paris (ESA) May 25, 2017
 The inquiry into the crash-landing of the ExoMars Schiaparelli module has concluded that conflicting information in the onboard computer caused the descent sequence to end prematurely. The Schiaparelli entry, descent and landing demonstrator module separated from its mothership, the Trace Gas Orbiter, as planned on 16 October last year, and coasted towards Mars for three days. Much o ... read more
MARSDAILY
MARSDAILY
MARSDAILY
MARSDAILY
MARSDAILY
MARSDAILY
MARSDAILY
MARSDAILY
