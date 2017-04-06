Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Mars Exploration News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MARSDAILY
Russia critcal to ExoMars Project says Italian Space Agency Head
 by Staff Writers
 Colorado Springs CO (Sputnik) Apr 06, 2017


File image.

Russia is a fundamental partner in the joint project between the European Space Agency (ESA) and Russia's Roscosmos space corporation ExoMars, Italian Space Agency (ASI) President Roberto Battiston told Sputnik.

ExoMars is the first project in the history of collaboration between the European Union and Russia that aims to search for life on Mars. The project started with the launch of a Russian four-stage Proton-M/Breeze-M launch vehicle on March 14, 2016 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

"ExoMars is proceeding to the completion of the second mission of 2020, and we recall the very important collaboration ESA, and Italy through ESA with Russia, first of all, on the launcher capability as was in ExoMars 2016, but also in the construction of the rover and various sub systems, including some important detectors," Battiston said.

The launch was followed by the Schiaparelli demonstrator module's starting a journey to Mars attached to the Trace Gas Orbiter. Schiaparelli's purpose is to test key technologies for the second ExoMars expedition slated for 2020.

Battiston stressed that the next ExoMars mission planned for 2020 is extremely important for Italy, adding that Italian astronauts are continuously trained in Russia.

"We are the main country financing that in the European Space Agency," he explained. "For us, it's extremely important to succeed into that and that Russia is a fundamental, important partner."

Battiston concluded by saying that cooperation between ASI and Roscosmos is "extremely good," which also includes collaboration via the International Space Station.

Source: Sputnik News

MARSDAILY
Final two ExoMars landing sites chosen
 Paris (ESA) Mar 29, 2017
 Two ancient sites on Mars that hosted an abundance of water in the planet's early history have been recommended as the final candidates for the landing site of the 2020 ExoMars rover and surface science platform: Oxia Planum and Mawrth Vallis. A primary technical constraint is that the landing site be at a suitably low level, so that there is sufficient atmosphere to help slow the landing module ... read more
Related Links
 Italian Space Agency
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MARSDAILY
How a young-looking lunar volcano hides its true age

 Surviving the long dark night of the Moon

 Team Indus To Send Seven Experiments To The Moon Including Three From India

 Sun Devils working for a chance to induce photosynthesis on our lunar neighbor
MARSDAILY
Yuanwang fleet to carry out 19 space tracking tasks in 2017

 China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing

 Long March-7 Y2 ready for launch of China's first cargo spacecraft

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes
MARSDAILY
MARSDAILY
Neptune's movement from the inner to the outer solar system was smooth and calm

 Hubble takes close-up portrait of Jupiter

 Four unknown objects being investigated in Planet X

 New Horizons Halfway from Pluto to Next Flyby Target
MARSDAILY
NASA's Cassini probe of Saturn prepares for last plunge

 Checking in on Bleriot

 The electric sands of Titan

 Titan is covered by electrically charged sand grains, experiments suggest
MARSDAILY
Exploring ocean waters to characterize atmospheric aerosols

 Monitoring pollen using an aircraft

 How Britain became an island

 NASA spacecraft investigate clues in radiation belts
MARSDAILY
US astronaut John Glenn is buried with military honors

 Russia, Europe, US Should Work Together on Space Exploration - German Agency

 United Launch Alliance Completes Crew Emergency Egress System

 Robot Fedor to Guide Russia's Federation Spacecraft in Maiden Flight - Roscosmos
MARSDAILY
Inside Arctic ice lies a frozen rainforest of microorganisms

 Exoplanet mission gets ticket to ride

 TRAPPIST-1 flares threaten possibility of habitability on surrounding exoplanets

 Atmosphere around super-earth detected



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement