Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years
 by Staff Writers
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Feb 14, 2017


File image.

Opportunity is located on the rim of Endeavour Crater. The rover is making progress towards the next major scientific objective, the gully less than a kilometer south of the current location.

The rover has been driving on most planning sols. On Sol 4631 (Feb. 1, 2017), Opportunity traveled just under 85 feet (26 meters) to the southwest.

The drive was followed with the collection of both Panoramic Camera (Pancam) and Navigation Camera (Navcam) panoramas.

On Sol 4633 (Feb. 3, 2017), the rover drove again to the southwest just over 72 feet (22 meters) with more post-drive Pancam and Navcam panoramas.

On Sol 4636 (Feb. 7, 2017), the rover added another 42 feet (13 meters) of distance. With this drive Opportunity exceeded 44 kilometers (27.34 miles) of odometry since landing, not bad for a 1 kilometer requirement.

As of Sol 4636 (Feb. 7, 2017), the solar array energy production was approximately 414 watt-hours with an atmospheric opacity (Tau) of 0.822 and a solar array dust factor of 0.646.

Total odometry is 27.34 miles (44.00 kilometers).


