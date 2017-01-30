Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MARSDAILY
Opportunity marks 13 years of ground operations on Mars
 by Staff Writers
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Jan 30, 2017


MER-B Rear Hazcam - Sol 4623.

Opportunity celebrated her 13th birthday on Sol 4623 (January 24, 2017 PST). She spent it as she has most recent sols - heading south along the rim of Endeavour Crater.

The rover is currently trying to make rapid progress toward the next major scientific objective, the gully about a kilometer south of the current location.

Toward that end Opportunity has been doing a lot of driving.

Though the terrain is particularly rough and steep, she managed to travel about 256 feet (78 meters) in four drives during this latest period.

As of Sol 4623 (Jan. 24, 2017), the solar array energy production was 416 watt-hours with an atmospheric opacity (Tau) of 0.684 and a solar array dust factor of 0.650.

Total odometry is 27.26 miles (43.87 kilometers).












Previous Report
MARSDAILY
Mars rover Opportunity takes a drive up a steep slope
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Jan 23, 2017
 Opportunity is located on the rim of Endeavour Crater, heading south along the rim. The rover is trying to make progress towards the next major scientific objective, the gully about a kilometer south of the current location. However, the local terrain has been a challenge with steep slopes (over 20 degrees) and terrain that breaks down into loose material under the driving shear forces of

