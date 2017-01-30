Opportunity marks 13 years of ground operations on Mars



by Staff Writers



Pasadena CA (JPL) Jan 30, 2017



Opportunity celebrated her 13th birthday on Sol 4623 (January 24, 2017 PST). She spent it as she has most recent sols - heading south along the rim of Endeavour Crater.

The rover is currently trying to make rapid progress toward the next major scientific objective, the gully about a kilometer south of the current location.

Toward that end Opportunity has been doing a lot of driving.

Though the terrain is particularly rough and steep, she managed to travel about 256 feet (78 meters) in four drives during this latest period.

As of Sol 4623 (Jan. 24, 2017), the solar array energy production was 416 watt-hours with an atmospheric opacity (Tau) of 0.684 and a solar array dust factor of 0.650.

