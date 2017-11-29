Opportunity Greets Winter Solstice



by Staff Writers



Pasadena CA (JPL) Nov 29, 2017



Opportunity is continuing her winter exploration of Perseverance Valley on the west rim of the Noachian-aged Endeavour crater.

The winter solstice occurred on Sol 4915 (Nov. 20, 2017). Energy levels for the rover are improving, mostly due to improving dust factor (cleaning of dust off the solar arrays).

The rover is continuing the survey of the surrounding landscape with extensive Panoramic Camera (Pancam) color panoramas in stereo and imagery in the direction of the next drive.

The team is still analyzing where to drive next. Only one sol, Sol 4915 was a recharge sol.

As of Sol 4915 (Nov. 20, 2017), the solar array energy production was 401 watt-hours with an atmospheric opacity (Tau) of 0.404, and an improved solar array dust factor of 0.628.

Total odometry is 27.99 miles (45.05 kilometers).

Pasadena CA (JPL) Nov 20, 2017





Opportunity is continuing her winter exploration of Perseverance Valley on the west rim of the Noachian-aged Endeavour Crater. Although the depth of the winter solstice is still a week or more away, energy levels have improved for Opportunity. One contributor is the improvement in solar array dust factor as winds blow some of the dust off the arrays. That said, the rover did spend one sol, ... read more

Related Links

