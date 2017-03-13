Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Mars Exploration News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MARSDAILY
Opportunity Driving South to Gully
 by Staff Writers
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Mar 13, 2017


File image.

Opportunity is located just outside the rim of Endeavour Crater, less than half a mile (700 meters) away from the next big science objective, a gully.

The rover completed the last in-situ science measurements inside Endeavour Crater on Sol 4657 (Feb. 28, 2017).

Because of constrained data volume, Sol 4658 (March 1, 2017), was a dedicated 'atmospheres' day, a sol of just low-data volume atmospheric observations.

On Sol 4659 (March 2, 2017), Opportunity drove 42 feet (12.9 meters) to the west, exiting Endeavour Crater.

The plan is to drive south quickly out on the plains toward the gully and then re-enter the rim. On Sol 4660 (March 3, 2017), the rover covered over 98 feet (30 meters) in the first drive south.

An atmospheric measurement of argon was performed on the next sol using the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS).

On Sol 4663 (March 6, 2017), Opportunity covered another 94 feet (28.7 meters) to the south.

As with each drive extensive Navigation Camera (Navcam) and Panoramic Camera (Pancam) imagery is collected. Atmospheric opacity is still elevated due to the recent regional dust storms.

As of Sol 4663 (March 6, 2017), the solar array energy production was 441 watt-hours with an elevated atmospheric opacity (Tau) of 1.660 and a solar array dust factor of 0.770.

Total odometry is 27.41 miles (44.11 kilometers).

MARSDAILY
Opportunity leaving crater rim for the Plains of Meridiani
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Feb 21, 2017
 Opportunity is located on the rim of Endeavour crater, about to leave the rim and get back on the plains of Meridiani. The rover is not leaving the crater, just setting up for faster progress south along the rim toward the next major scientific objective, the gully now less than a kilometer away. Opportunity completed the last in-situ (contact) measurements on Sol 4638 (Feb. 9, 2017) ... read more
Related Links
 Opportunity Archive at JPL
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MARSDAILY
NASA finds missing LRO, Chandrayaan-1 lunar orbiters

 Under Trump, the Moon regains interest as possible destination

 India's Moon Mission on 2018 Target, Says ISRO Chief

 An Epic Lunar Experience Lands at Space Center Houston
MARSDAILY
China Plans to Launch 1st Probe to Mars in Summer 2020

 China launches experiment satellite "TK-1"

 China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes

 China to launch 6-8 latest navigation satellites in 2017
MARSDAILY
MARSDAILY
Juno Captures Jupiter Cloudscape in High Resolution

 Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept
MARSDAILY
An Ice World...With an Ocean

 Close views show Saturn's Rings in unprecedented detail

 Cassini captures stunning view of Saturn moon Daphnis

 Catching Cassini's call
MARSDAILY
Taking earth's inner temperature

 How Arctic weather can improve mid-latitude forecasts

 NASA examines deadly spring-like weather with GPM satellite

 Flashy first images arrive from NOAA's GOES-16 lightning mapper
MARSDAILY
New Plant Habitat Will Increase Harvest on International Space Station

 Keeping Liquids Off the Wall

 Space Tourism and Business Looking Up

 Indicators show potatoes can grow on Mars
MARSDAILY
Kepler Provides Another Peek at Ultra-cool Neighbor

 Hunting for giant planet analogs in our own backyard

 Faraway Planet Systems Are Shaped Like the Solar System

 Biochemical 'fossil' shows how life may have emerged without phosphate



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement