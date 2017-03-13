Opportunity Driving South to Gully



by Staff Writers



Pasadena CA (JPL) Mar 13, 2017



Opportunity is located just outside the rim of Endeavour Crater, less than half a mile (700 meters) away from the next big science objective, a gully.

The rover completed the last in-situ science measurements inside Endeavour Crater on Sol 4657 (Feb. 28, 2017).

Because of constrained data volume, Sol 4658 (March 1, 2017), was a dedicated 'atmospheres' day, a sol of just low-data volume atmospheric observations.

On Sol 4659 (March 2, 2017), Opportunity drove 42 feet (12.9 meters) to the west, exiting Endeavour Crater.

The plan is to drive south quickly out on the plains toward the gully and then re-enter the rim. On Sol 4660 (March 3, 2017), the rover covered over 98 feet (30 meters) in the first drive south.

An atmospheric measurement of argon was performed on the next sol using the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS).

On Sol 4663 (March 6, 2017), Opportunity covered another 94 feet (28.7 meters) to the south.

As with each drive extensive Navigation Camera (Navcam) and Panoramic Camera (Pancam) imagery is collected. Atmospheric opacity is still elevated due to the recent regional dust storms.

As of Sol 4663 (March 6, 2017), the solar array energy production was 441 watt-hours with an elevated atmospheric opacity (Tau) of 1.660 and a solar array dust factor of 0.770.

Total odometry is 27.41 miles (44.11 kilometers).

