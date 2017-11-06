Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  Mars Exploration News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MARSDAILY
Opportunity Does a Wheelie and is Back on Solid Footing
 by Staff Writers
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Nov 06, 2017


Sol 4890 - false color.

Opportunity is continuing her winter exploration of "Perseverance Valley" on the west rim of the Noachian-aged Endeavour Crater.

The rover is investigating a site where there is evidence of scouring, by wind or otherwise. On Sol 4890 (Oct. 26, 2017), Opportunity bumped uphill about 13 feet (4 meters) to reach some targets of interest to the science team.

Because of the steep terrain, the left rear wheel popped up as a wheelie. Before another further motion or robotic arm use on the rover, the wheelie will have to be relaxed.

An atmospheric argon measurement with the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) was also performed. Because energy is still a challenge during this deepest part of the winter, Sols 4892 and 4894 (Oct. 28 and Oct. 30, 2017), were recharge sols.

On Sol 4893 (Oct. 29, 2017), the rover performed a small motion to relax the right-rear wheel back onto solid footing.

This allowed the rover to use the robotic arm on Sol 4895 (Oct. 31, 2017), to collect a Microscopic Imager (MI) mosaic of a surface target that was followed with the placement of the APXS on the same.

As of Sol 4895 (Oct. 31, 2017), the solar array energy production was 354 watt-hours with an atmospheric opacity (Tau) of 0.421 and an improved solar array dust factor of 0.587.

Total odometry is 27.99 miles (45.04 kilometers).

MARSDAILY
Opportunity spends the week imaging Perseverance Valley
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Oct 23, 2017
 Opportunity is continuing her winter exploration of "Perseverance Valley" on the west rim of Endeavour Crater. Although winter conditions are constraining activity, rover energy production has improved slightly, and more of the earlier relay passes from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter are helping, as well. Opportunity has been able to avoid having to dedicate any sols to battery rech ... read more
Related Links
 Opportunity at JPL
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MARSDAILY
Low-cost clocks for landing on the Moon

 Human presence in Lunar orbit one step closer with successful RS-25 engine test

 NASA research suggests significant atmosphere in lunar past and possible source of water on Moon

 Lunar lava tube could be used as a moon mission base
MARSDAILY
China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission
MARSDAILY
Hubble Sees Nearby Asteroids Photobombing Distant Galaxies

 NASA Evaluates Use of a Coin-Sized Thermometer to Characterize Comets and Earthbound Asteroids

 ROSINA Spectral Measurements Bring Comet's Chemistry to Life

 Dinosaur-killing asteroid impact cooled Earth's climate more than previously thought
MARSDAILY
Juno Aces 8th Science Pass of Jupiter, Names New Project Manager

 Jupiter's X-ray auroras pulse independently

 Haumea, the most peculiar of Pluto companions, has a ring around it

 Ring around a dwarf planet detected
MARSDAILY
ASA Advances Instrument to Study the Plumes of Enceladus

 Saturn's Radiation Belts: A Stranger to the Solar Wind

 To keep Saturn's A ring contained, its moons stand united

 NASA team finds noxious ice cloud on Saturn's moon Titan
MARSDAILY
Wind satellite vacuum packed

 Initial Signals Received From Six Small Satellites Built by SSL for Planet

 Orbital ATK Successfully Launches Minotaur C Rocket Carrying 10 Spacecraft to Orbit for Planet

 Warm Air Helped Make 2017 Ozone Hole Smallest Since 1988
MARSDAILY
Saudi Arabia to invest $1 billion in Virgin Galactic

 Mice, fish and flies: the animals still being sent into space

 Dog star: Scientist recalls training Laika for space

 The Noah's Ark of animals sent in to space
MARSDAILY
Evolutionary theory suggests aliens might not look all that alien

 'Monster' planet discovery challenges formation theory

 Atmospheric beacons guide NASA scientists in search for life

 Overlooked Treasure: The First Evidence of Exoplanets



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement