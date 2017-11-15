Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  Mars Exploration News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MARSDAILY
New partnership on Mars drone applications research
 by Staff Writers
 Mountain View CA (SPX) Nov 15, 2017


UAV geospatial map of the Haughton-Mars Project Research Station site on Devon Island, High Arctic. To access the interactive map click here

The Mars Institute, the SETI Institute, and FYBR Solutions Inc. (FYBR) are announcing a new partnership with the NASA Haughton-Mars Project (HMP) for the research and development of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or drone technologies and applications for future Mars exploration.

The NASA HMP is a leading international Mars analog field research project centered on the Haughton meteorite impact crater site and surrounding terrain on Devon Island, High Arctic. As one of the most Mars-like places on Earth, the site is often referred to as Mars On Earth. Over its twenty years of history, the NASA HMP has made many contributions to the advancement of Mars science and exploration through field studies at the site, including studies of the use of UAVs.

"We've been investigating the use of robotic aircraft for Mars exploration on the HMP since 1998" says Dr. Pascal Lee, planetary scientist with the Mars Institute and the SETI Institute, and director of the NASA HMP at NASA Ames Research Center. "This new partnership with FYBR will expand our investigation of the wide range of technologies and applications for UAVs on Mars."

FYBR Solutions Inc., formerly Spire Aerobotics Inc., is an industry leading end-to-end provider of high-resolution geospatial data and advanced data analytics. The Vancouver-based company specializes in forestry applications, but also has unique experience in the operation of drones in extreme environments on Earth, specifically in polar regions, including on Devon Island.

"We're proud to join the HMP's team of industry partners, and excited to help make continued advances in drone technologies and remote sensing, not just on our planet, but on Mars and beyond," says Patrick Crawford, Co-Founder and CEO of FYBR.

Although Mars has a thin atmosphere, with an average surface pressure of 10 millibars, equivalent to that found in the Earth's stratosphere at an altitude of approximately 100,000 feet (30 km), flight is possible, including with rotorcraft. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is currently considering a robotic helicopter scout system for NASA's upcoming Mars 2020 mission, and NASA's Langley Research Center is developing a Mars Electric Reusable Flyer.

"Rotorcraft are a great way to explore Mars," says Lee, who co-authored early NASA research studies on Mars rotorcraft and is a FAA-certified helicopter flight instructor and drone pilot. "On the HMP, we're putting drones through practical field tests of the many applications we envision for them on Mars."

UAVs on Mars may be used as robotic explorers, just like robotic rovers are today, but over much greater ranges and with fewer terrain obstacles to tackle. In relation to human and other robotic exploration, drones may serve as scouts, context imagers, aerial mappers, remote-sensors, search and rescue and go-fetch assistants, cave and lava tube explorers, crater and canyon wall surveyors, habitat and vehicle inspectors, aseptic samplers, sample cachers and retrievers, and more.

The new partnership with FYBR on the HMP will focus on the development of operational strategies and flight system requirements for route planning, mapping, and the exploration of hard-to-access locations on Mars, building on already three initial field seasons of productive joint work on Devon Island.

"There is little doubt that UAVs will play a critical role in future Mars exploration, enabling significantly extended reach and terrain coverage than is achievable by rovers alone." said Bill Diamond, CEO of the SETI Institute. "We are excited by this partnership and its potential to deliver critical new technologies and enable significantly more impactful research for Mars exploration."

In connection with this partnership, the HMP is releasing a one-minute video titled Mars On Earth, produced by the Mars Institute in cooperation with the SETI Institute, FYBR, and NASA. Filmed entirely on location at and around the HMP Research Station on Devon Island, Nunavut, Canada, the video offers a glimpse of how Mars-like the HMP site is and the unique perspective offered by UAVs of the terrain and exploration activities at the site.

Additionally, the HMP is releasing interactive maps and models produced by FYBR to support science, exploration, and logistics activities at and around the HMP Research Station site. The geospatial products encompass five square kilometers at an average resolution of 5 centimeters per pixel. Features identified include the HMP Research Station's airstrip, helipad, base structures, greenhouse, fleet of vehicles, and "the Fortress" - a local geological landmark.

Future HMP research using FYBR drones and software technologies are currently planned for the HMP-2018 field season and beyond.

MARSDAILY
Potential Mars Airplane Resumes Flight
 Edwards AFB CA (SPX) Mar 31, 2017
 Flight tests have resumed on subscale aircraft that could one day observe the Martian atmosphere and a variant that will improve collection of Earth's weather data. Work on the shape of the aircraft and the systems it will need to fly autonomously and collect data are ongoing for the Preliminary Research Aerodynamic Design to Land on Mars, or Prandtl-M aircraft. Student interns with suppor ... read more
Related Links
 SETI Institute
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MARSDAILY
NASA Team Studies CubeSat Mission to Measure Water on the Moon

 China and the US are both shooting for the moon

 Russia locks up six for Moon flight simulation

 Low-cost clocks for landing on the Moon
MARSDAILY
China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission
MARSDAILY
Dawn Explores Ceres' Interior Evolution

 Site of asteroid impact changed the history of life

 Unlucky dinosaurs: Scientists say asteroid had 13 percent chance of triggering extinction

 Return of the Comet: 96P Spotted by ESA, NASA Satellites
MARSDAILY
Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Juno Aces 8th Science Pass of Jupiter, Names New Project Manager
MARSDAILY
Heating ocean moon Enceladus for billions of years

 Powering Saturn's Active Ocean Moon

 ASA Advances Instrument to Study the Plumes of Enceladus

 Saturn's Radiation Belts: A Stranger to the Solar Wind
MARSDAILY
NASA CubeSat to Test Miniaturized Weather Satellite Technology

 The changing colors of our Living Planet

 Mapping functional diversity of forests with remote sensing

 How ice in clouds is born
MARSDAILY
NASA Moves Up Critical Crew Safety Launch Abort Test

 Brazil's tech junkies seek healing at digital detox clinic

 NanoRacks launches Full External Cygnus Deployer on OA-8 to ISS

 The road to Orion's launch
MARSDAILY
Astronomers See Moving Shadows Around Planet-Forming Star

 Scientists find potential 'missing link' in chemistry that led to life on earth

 18-Month Twinkle in a Forming Star Suggests a Very Young Planet

 Overlooked Treasure: The First Evidence of Exoplanets



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement