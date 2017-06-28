Mine craft for Mars

|
|
by Staff Writers
Paris (ESA) Oct 23, 2017
If there are habitable conditions on Mars, they may be underground. Scientists from around the world are now testing how to search for life in extreme environments by venturing a kilometre beneath the surface in a UK mine. ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer has joined the expedition.
For two weeks, nearly 30 scientists and instrument specialists are venturing deep below for the fifth Mine Analogue Research sortie.
"Some of the most exciting places for planetary exploration are way below our feet," notes Charles Cockell, head of the UK Centre for Astrobiology.
One day, explorers could live underground in lava tubes or caves in the Moon and Mars because they offer ideal environments for human outposts.
Just like some regions of the Red Planet, the Boulby mine in northeast England features brines that could host microbial life.
"I did not imagine that highly concentrated salt solutions could be a good place to start searching for traces of life," remarked Matthias from underground.
"These features are completely new to me. There is so much you can learn on Earth about other planets."
Down in the mine, Matthias is using life-detection equipment, drills and cameras for robotic and human exploration.
One of his tasks is to follow the performance of a robotic hammer that could one day be part of a Mars rover. It would help to sample a hostile planetary surface, exposing fresh surfaces for the search of life.
There are some 'guests' from ESA's ExoMars mission that is gearing up for landing a rover on the Red Planet in 2020. The prototypes of a high-resolution camera and a package of sensors to measure water vapour are also exploring the deep darkness.
Next stop: lava tubes
The volcanic features and tunnels created by flowing lava on the island will be a perfect setting for a team of astronauts, spacewalk experts, engineers and scientists to study tools and sampling techniques for exploring other planets.
Some of the tools used in the mine sorties will be put to the test for geology research and investigating lava tubes.
Pangaea's five-day November test campaign will include 50 people, 14 experiments, 18 organisations and four space agencies.
Moscow (Sputnik) Jun 28, 2017
Two Russian devices to be mounted on the Mars rover of the ExoMars 2020 mission are nearly ready, by the end of 2017 they will be supplied to the European Space Agency (ESA), head of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Space Research Institute laboratory Daniil Rodionov told Sputnik Monday. ExoMars is the first project in the history of collaboration between the European Union and Russia that ... read more
Related Links
CAVES at ESA Human Spaceflight
Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement