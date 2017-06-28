Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  Mars Exploration News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MARSDAILY
Mine craft for Mars
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Oct 23, 2017


File image of ESA CAVES training.

If there are habitable conditions on Mars, they may be underground. Scientists from around the world are now testing how to search for life in extreme environments by venturing a kilometre beneath the surface in a UK mine. ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer has joined the expedition.

For two weeks, nearly 30 scientists and instrument specialists are venturing deep below for the fifth Mine Analogue Research sortie.

"Some of the most exciting places for planetary exploration are way below our feet," notes Charles Cockell, head of the UK Centre for Astrobiology.

One day, explorers could live underground in lava tubes or caves in the Moon and Mars because they offer ideal environments for human outposts.

Just like some regions of the Red Planet, the Boulby mine in northeast England features brines that could host microbial life.

"I did not imagine that highly concentrated salt solutions could be a good place to start searching for traces of life," remarked Matthias from underground.

"These features are completely new to me. There is so much you can learn on Earth about other planets."

Down in the mine, Matthias is using life-detection equipment, drills and cameras for robotic and human exploration.

One of his tasks is to follow the performance of a robotic hammer that could one day be part of a Mars rover. It would help to sample a hostile planetary surface, exposing fresh surfaces for the search of life.

There are some 'guests' from ESA's ExoMars mission that is gearing up for landing a rover on the Red Planet in 2020. The prototypes of a high-resolution camera and a package of sensors to measure water vapour are also exploring the deep darkness.

Next stop: lava tubes
 ESA's Pangaea geology course will continue the work next month in the Mars-like landscapes of Lanzarote, Spain.

The volcanic features and tunnels created by flowing lava on the island will be a perfect setting for a team of astronauts, spacewalk experts, engineers and scientists to study tools and sampling techniques for exploring other planets.

Some of the tools used in the mine sorties will be put to the test for geology research and investigating lava tubes.

Pangaea's five-day November test campaign will include 50 people, 14 experiments, 18 organisations and four space agencies.

MARSDAILY
Russian Devices for ExoMars Mission to Be Ready in Fall 2017
 Moscow (Sputnik) Jun 28, 2017
 Two Russian devices to be mounted on the Mars rover of the ExoMars 2020 mission are nearly ready, by the end of 2017 they will be supplied to the European Space Agency (ESA), head of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Space Research Institute laboratory Daniil Rodionov told Sputnik Monday. ExoMars is the first project in the history of collaboration between the European Union and Russia that ... read more
Related Links
 CAVES at ESA Human Spaceflight
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MARSDAILY
How bright is the moon, really?

 Human presence in Lunar orbit one step closer with successful RS-25 engine test

 NASA research suggests significant atmosphere in lunar past and possible source of water on Moon

 Lunar lava tube could be used as a moon mission base
MARSDAILY
China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation

 China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab
MARSDAILY
A solar-powered asteroid nursery at the orbit of Mars

 Spinning comet rapidly slows down during close approach to Earth

 Earth's New Traveling Buddy Is an Asteroid, Not Space Junk

 Number of Undiscovered Near-Earth Asteroids Revised Downward
MARSDAILY
Haumea, the most peculiar of Pluto companions, has a ring around it

 Ring around a dwarf planet detected

 Helicopter test for Jupiter icy moons radar

 Solving the Mystery of Pluto's Giant Blades of Ice
MARSDAILY
NASA team finds noxious ice cloud on Saturn's moon Titan

 Saturn's A ring contained by not one, but seven moons

 Reconstructing Cassini's Plunge into Saturn

 Intense storms batter Saturn's largest moon, UCLA scientists report
MARSDAILY
Study casts doubt on warming implications of brown carbon aerosol from wildfires

 Air quality-monitoring satellite in orbit

 Sentinel-5P: satellite in excellent health

 Watching plant photosynthesis from space
MARSDAILY
Plants and psychological well-being in space

 Russia's space agency says glitch in manned Soyuz landing

 Russia launches cargo ship to space station

 Roscosmos: International Space Exploration to Continue Despite Geopolitical Situation
MARSDAILY
New NASA study improves search for habitable worlds

 From Comets Come Planets

 A star that devoured its own planets

 Astronomers find potential solution into how planets form



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement