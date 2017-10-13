Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  Mars Exploration News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MARSDAILY
Mimetic Martian water is highly pressurized, experiments show
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Oct 13, 2017


Mars is too cold to host flowing liquid water, but with the right mix of compounds, a water solution could be hiding on and below Mars' surface.

New research suggests a solution dubbed "mimetic Martian water" could flow on and beneath the Red Planet's crust. Such a solution could explain the channeling, riveting and other evidence of weathering observed on the Martian surface.

But the experiments also suggest such a water solution would be highly pressurized.

Martian soil samples collected by NASA's Phoenix Lander in 2009 revealed the presence of calcium and magnesium perchlorate, a powerful oxidant.

"The discovery of significant amounts of different perchlorate salts in Martian soil gives new insight into the Martian 'riverbeds,'" Lorna Dougan, researcher at the University of Leeds, said in a news release.

The average surface temperature on Mars is -55 degrees Celsius.

"Water itself cannot exist as a liquid on Mars, but concentrated solutions of perchlorate could survive these low temperatures," Dougan said.

Dougan and her colleagues conduct a variety of experiments and ran computer models to determine what the structure of mimetic Martian water would look like. Their analysis -- detailed this week in the journal Nature Communications -- proved perchlorate has a dramatic impact on water's structure.

The addition of perchlorate has the effect of subjecting water molecules to 2 billion pascals or more of pressure. As a result of the intense pressure, ions in the solution become partially segregated. Scientists hypothesize that this segregation prevents the solution from freezing.

"The magnesium perchlorate is clearly a major contributing factor on the freezing point of this solution and paves the way for understanding how a fluid might exist under the sub-freezing conditions of Mars," Dougan said.

What's more, if there is life on Mars, the latest research suggests scientists should look for organisms uniquely adapted to high-pressure environments -- such as microbes found deep in Earth's oceans.

"This highlights the importance of studying life in extreme environments in both terrestrial and non-terrestrial environments so that we can fully understand the natural limits of life," Dougan said.

MARSDAILY
Methane belches kept water flowing on ancient Mars
 Washington (UPI) Oct 3, 2017
 Frequent belches of methane could explain how a younger Mars maintained liquid water on its surface despite a cold, arid climate. The evidence that water once flowed freely on Mars is overwhelming. Over the last decade, scientists have found signs that water moved across the surface of the Red Planet as recently as 3 billion years ago. The problem is, scientists have also uncover ... read more
Related Links
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MARSDAILY
Ancient asteroid impact exposes the moon's interior

 Moon Once Had an Atmosphere

 Chinese moon missions delayed by rocket failure: report

 Moon village the first stop to Mars: ESA
MARSDAILY
China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation

 China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab
MARSDAILY
Close Approach of Asteroid 2012 TC4 Poses no Danger to Earth

 Asteroid Tracking Network Observes Close Approach

 A geochemist from MSU has assessed the oxidative environment inside asteroids

 Team led by UCLA astrophysicist observes primitive comet 2 billion kilometres from the sun
MARSDAILY
Ring around a dwarf planet detected

 Helicopter test for Jupiter icy moons radar

 Solving the Mystery of Pluto's Giant Blades of Ice

 Global Aerospace Corporation to present Pluto lander concept to NASA
MARSDAILY
Intense storms batter Saturn's largest moon, UCLA scientists report

 NASA's $3.9 bn Cassini spacecraft makes death plunge into Saturn

 Cassini Spacecraft Demise Is Bittersweet for PSI's Hansen

 Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion guides Cassini to its Grand Finale at Saturn
MARSDAILY
Air quality-monitoring satellite in orbit

 China launches remote sensing satellite for Venezuela

 Sentinel-5P poised for liftoff

 Europe set to launch atmosphere-probing satellite
MARSDAILY
Russia launches cargo ship to space station

 US spacewalkers install 'new eyes' at space station

 NASA May Extend BEAM's Time on the International Space Station

 USNO Astronomers Measure New Distances To Nearby Stars
MARSDAILY
Biomarker Found In Space Complicates Search For Life On Exoplanets

 Are Self-Replicating Starships Practical

 New telescope attachment allows ground-based observations of new worlds

 The Super-Earth that Came Home for Dinner



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement