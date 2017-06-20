Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Mars Exploration News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MARSDAILY
Mars Orbiter spots rover ascending Mount Sharp
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017


The feature that appears bright blue at the center of this scene is NASA's Curiosity Mars rover amid tan rocks and dark sand on Mount Sharp, as viewed by the HiRISE camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter on June 5, 2017. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

In an image captured by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, the Martian rover Curiosity can been seen as a bright blue speck ascending the rocky terrain of Mount Sharp.

The image was taken by the orbiter's High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera on June 5 and shared online this week.

Curiosity spent the end of last month and early June exploring active sand dunes among the mountain's lower elevations. In the newly released image, the rover can been seen en route to Vera Rubin Ridge.

Once at Vera Rubin Ridge, the rover will investigate rock outcrops where the signature of hematite, a type of iron oxide, has been identified by the infrared spectrometers during previous Martian probe missions.

On August 5, Curiosity will celebrate the five-year anniversary of its landing on Mount Sharp.

MARSDAILY
NASA Finds Evidence of Diverse Environments in Curiosity Samples
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Jun 12, 2017
 NASA scientists have found a wide diversity of minerals in the initial samples of rocks collected by the Curiosity rover in the lowermost layers of Mount Sharp on Mars, suggesting that conditions changed in the water environments on the planet over time. Curiosity landed near Mount Sharp in Gale Crater in August 2012. It reached the base of the mountain in 2014. Layers of rocks at the base ... read more
Related Links
 Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MARSDAILY
Russian aerospace firm to cooperate with China on Lunar exploration missions

 New NELIOTA project detects flashes from lunar impacts

 Cube Quest Challenge Team Spotlight: Cislunar Explorers

 Winning plans for CubeSats to the Moon
MARSDAILY
China's cargo spacecraft completes second docking with space lab

 China to launch four more probes before 2021

 New broadcasting satellite fails to enter preset orbit

 China launches remote-sensing micro-nano satellites
MARSDAILY
Are NEOs Coming to Earth?

 ESA boss urges action on 'ticking timebombs' in Earth orbit

 B612 Creates Asteroid Institute

 Rosetta finds comet connection to Earth's atmosphere
MARSDAILY
King of the Gods: Jupiter Dated to Be Oldest Planet in the Solar System

 New Horizons Team Digs into New Data on Next Flyby Target

 A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism
MARSDAILY
In a Cosmic Hit-and-Run, Icy Saturn Moon May Have Flipped

 Cassini Finds Saturn Moon May Have Tipped Over

 Cassini Looks On as Solstice Arrives at Saturn

 History of Titan's Landscape Resembles Mars's, not Earth's
MARSDAILY
Free mapping: plotting development in Africa

 Satellites forewarn of locust plagues

 NASA satellites image, measure Florida's extreme rainfall

 The heat is on for Sentinel-3B
MARSDAILY
Plants to feed Earth and beyond

 NASA Selects Army Surgeon for Astronaut Training

 Orion Kicks Off Summer with Series of Safety Tests

 Teachers doubt most students interested in subjects that promote space careers
MARSDAILY
New Hunt for Earth-like Planets

 NASA releases Kepler Survey Catalog with 100s of new exoplanet candidates

 New branch in family tree of exoplanets discovered

 Astronomers Explain Formation of Seven Exoplanets Around TRAPPIST-1



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement