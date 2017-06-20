Mars Orbiter spots rover ascending Mount Sharp



by Brooks Hays



Washington (UPI) Jun 20, 2017



The feature that appears bright blue at the center of this scene is NASA's Curiosity Mars rover amid tan rocks and dark sand on Mount Sharp, as viewed by the HiRISE camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter on June 5, 2017. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

In an image captured by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, the Martian rover Curiosity can been seen as a bright blue speck ascending the rocky terrain of Mount Sharp.

The image was taken by the orbiter's High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment camera on June 5 and shared online this week.

Curiosity spent the end of last month and early June exploring active sand dunes among the mountain's lower elevations. In the newly released image, the rover can been seen en route to Vera Rubin Ridge.

Once at Vera Rubin Ridge, the rover will investigate rock outcrops where the signature of hematite, a type of iron oxide, has been identified by the infrared spectrometers during previous Martian probe missions.

On August 5, Curiosity will celebrate the five-year anniversary of its landing on Mount Sharp.

