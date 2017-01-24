Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Mars Exploration News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MARSDAILY
Long Eclipse Avoidance Manoeuvres Performed Successfully on MOM Spacecraft
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi, India (SPX) Jan 24, 2017


Eclipse Avoidance Manoeuvres on MOM Spacecraft.

An orbital manoeuvres was performed on Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) spacecraft to avoid the impending long eclipse duration for the satellite. The duration of the eclipse would have been as long as 8 hours in the coming days.

As the satellite battery is designed to handle an eclipse duration of only about 1 Hour 40 minutes, a longer eclipse would have drained the battery beyond the safe limit.

The manoeuvres performed on January 17, 2017 brought down the eclipse duration to zero during this long eclipse period.

On the Evening of January 17, all the eight numbers of 22N thrusters were fired for a duration of 431 seconds, achieving a velocity difference of 97.5 m/s.

This has resulted in a new orbit for the MOM spacecraft, which completely avoids eclipse up to September 2017. About 20 kg propellant was consumed for this manoeuvres leaving another 13 kg of propellant for its further mission life.

The spacecraft health is normal. The next long eclipse period for MOM is expected in the year 2020.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Mars Orbiter Mission
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MARSDAILY
How on Earth does NASA choose a landing site on Mars?
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Dec 16, 2016
 Getting to the surface of Mars takes years of planning, engineering and science work, a successful launch, and a months-long journey of millions of miles. You only get one opportunity to touch down at a site on Mars, so it's critical to get it right. "You can't say, 'here are ten different sites, let's go to them,'" said Michael Meyer, the lead scientist for the Mars Exploration Program at NASA ... read more

MARSDAILY
The science behind the Lunar Hydrogen Polar Mapper mission

 China schedules Chang'e-5 lunar probe launch

 Eugene Cernan, last man to walk on moon, dead at 82

 The moon is older than scientists thought
MARSDAILY
China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016
MARSDAILY
Station crew get special delivery from Virginia
MARSDAILY
Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter

 Pluto Global Color Map

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope
MARSDAILY
Cassini captures stunning view of Saturn moon Daphnis

 Catching Cassini's call

 Huygens: 'Ground Truth' From an Alien Moon

 NASA image showcases Saturn's sun-soaked north pole
MARSDAILY
NOAA's GOES-16 Satellite Sends First Images to Earth

 China's hi-res SAR imaging satellite put into use

 New inverse algorithm for CO2 retrieval from satellite observations

 NASA's Terra Satellite Sees Alaskan Volcanic Eruption Wrapped in White
MARSDAILY
NASA to rely on Soyuz for ISS missions until 2019

 Mister Trump Goes to Washington

 Lomonosov Moscow State University to Launch 'Space Department' in 2017

 French, US astronauts install batteries outside space station
MARSDAILY
SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet

 Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life

 VLT to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri System



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement