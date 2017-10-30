Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  Mars Exploration News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MARSDAILY
Levitation Key to How Martian Landscapes Form
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) Oct 30, 2017


"Our research has discovered that the levitation effect caused by boiling water under low pressure enables the rapid transport of sand and sediment across the surface. This is a new geological phenomenon that doesn't happen on Earth, and could be vital to understanding similar processes on other planetary surfaces."

Scientists from the Open University (OU) have discovered a process that could explain the long-debated mystery of how recent and present-day surface features on Mars are formed in the absence of significant amounts of water.

Experiments carried out in the OU Mars Simulation Chamber - specialised equipment that is able to simulate the atmospheric conditions on Mars - reveal that Mars's thin atmosphere (about 7 mbar - compared to 1,000 mbar on Earth), combined with periods of relatively warm surface temperatures, causes water flowing on the surface to boil violently.

This process can then move large amounts of sand and other sediment, which effectively 'levitate' on the boiling water. This means that relatively small amounts of liquid water moving across Mars's surface could form the large dune flows, gullies and other features that characterise the Red Planet.

Jan Raack, Marie Sklodowska-Curie Research Fellow at the Open University and lead author of the research, said: "Whilst planetary scientists already know that the surface of Mars has features such as dune flows, gullies and recurring slope lineae that occur as a result of sediment transportation down a slope, the debate continues about what is forming these recent and present-day active features.

"Our research has discovered that the levitation effect caused by boiling water under low pressure enables the rapid transport of sand and sediment across the surface. This is a new geological phenomenon that doesn't happen on Earth, and could be vital to understanding similar processes on other planetary surfaces."

Raack conducted these experiments in the Hypervelocity Impact (HVI) Laboratory based at the OU. He added: "The sources of this liquid water will require more observational studies; however, the research shows that the effects of relatively small amounts of water on Mars in forming features on the surface may have been widely underestimated.

"We need to carry out more research into how water levitates on Mars, and missions such as the ESA ExoMars 2020 Rover will provide vital insights to help us better understand these processes on our closest planetary neighbour."

The research, which has been published on Friday 27 October 2017 in the academic journal Nature Communications, is funded by the Europlanet 2020 Research Infrastructure through the European Union's Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme under Grant Agreement No 654208, and co-authored by academics from the STFC Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, Universitat Bern, and Universite de Nantes. The initial research concept was developed by Susan J. Conway of Universite de Nantes.

Research Report: "Water Induced Sediment Levitation Enhances Downslope Transport on Mars," Jan Raack, Manish R. Patel, Matthew R. Balme, Clemence Herny, Sabrina Carpy and Susan J. Conway, 2017 Oct. 27, Nature Communications

MARSDAILY
Study shows how water could have flowed on 'cold and icy' ancient Mars
 Providence RI (SPX) Oct 18, 2017
 For scientists trying to understand what ancient Mars might have been like, the red planet sends some mixed signals. Water-carved valleys and lakebeds leave little doubt that water once flowed on the surface. But climate models for early Mars suggest average temperatures around the globe stayed well below freezing. A recent study led by Brown University geologists offers a potential bridge ... read more
Related Links
 Europlanet
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MARSDAILY
Low-cost clocks for landing on the Moon

 Human presence in Lunar orbit one step closer with successful RS-25 engine test

 NASA research suggests significant atmosphere in lunar past and possible source of water on Moon

 Lunar lava tube could be used as a moon mission base
MARSDAILY
Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation
MARSDAILY
Scientists detect comets outside our solar system

 Rosetta Reveals Dust Jet from Comet

 Dawn Finds Possible Ancient Ocean Remnants at Ceres

 Small Asteroid or Comet 'Visits' from Beyond the Solar System
MARSDAILY
Haumea, the most peculiar of Pluto companions, has a ring around it

 Ring around a dwarf planet detected

 Helicopter test for Jupiter icy moons radar

 Solving the Mystery of Pluto's Giant Blades of Ice
MARSDAILY
To keep Saturn's A ring contained, its moons stand united

 NASA team finds noxious ice cloud on Saturn's moon Titan

 Saturn's A ring contained by not one, but seven moons

 Reconstructing Cassini's Plunge into Saturn
MARSDAILY
Earth Observation market worth $8-15B by 2026

 OGC announces a new standard that improves the way information is referenced to the Earth

 First SAGE III Atmospheric Data Released for Public Use

 Google Earth helps researchers identify 400 ancient stone gates in Saudi Arabia
MARSDAILY
Pope asks spacemen life's big questions in ISS live chat

 Saudi Arabia to invest $1 billion in Virgin Galactic

 Plants and psychological well-being in space

 Spacewalkers fix robotic arm in time to grab next cargo ship
MARSDAILY
Astronomers discover sunscreen snow falling on hot exoplanet

 Comet mission reveals 'missing link' in our understanding of planet formation

 Marine microbes living beneath seabed resort to cannibalism

 New NASA study improves search for habitable worlds



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement