Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  Mars Exploration News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MARSDAILY
Fracture swarms on Mars
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (ESA) Nov 16, 2017


Perspective view of fractures in Sirenum Fossae in the southern hemisphere of Mars. The view shows the movement of the crust, likely in response to the tectonic stresses linked to volcanic activity of the wider region. In this kind of scenario, fractures divide the crust into blocks: movement along a pair of faults causes the centre section to drop down into 'graben'. The scene is part of the region imaged on 5 March 2017 during Mars Express orbit 16688. The ground resolution is about 14 m/pixel and the images are centred at 28S / 215E. North is to the right. - More images available here

ESA's Mars Express has imaged striking features on Mars were caused by the planet's crust stretching apart in response to ancient volcanic activity.

The fractures in the Sirenum Fossae region in the southern hemisphere were imaged by ESA's Mars Express in March. They extend for thousands of kilometres in length, far beyond the boundaries of this image.

The fractures divide the crust into blocks: the movement along a pair of faults causes the centre section to drop down into 'graben' several kilometres wide and a few hundred metres deep. Elevated blocks of crust remain between the graben when there is a parallel series of fault, as seen in this scene.

The Sirenum Fossae are part of a larger radial fracture pattern around the Arsia Mons volcano in the Tharsis region, which is situated some 1800 km to the northeast.

Tharsis is the largest volcanic province on Mars, its far-reaching fracture system testament to the powerful influence this impressive volcanic province had on the planet.

Indeed, the Sirenum Fossae fracture system seen here is thought to be associated with tectonic stresses arising from ancient volcanic activity in the Tharsis region. For example, the graben could either be caused by the planet's crust stretching apart as a magma chamber bulges the crust above it, or alternatively as the crust collapsed along lines of weakness as the magma chamber emptied.

It is also possible that each graben was associated with an ancient volcanic dike: a steep corridor within the rock along which magma from the interior of Mars once propagated upwards, causing cracking along the surface.

In this case the graben could represent a giant 'dike swarm' extending from the volcanic centre. Dike swarms are also seen on Earth, as in Iceland where they are observed with surface fractures and graben sets in the Krafla fissure swarm.

As with any geological feature that cuts into the surface of the planet, the graben systems make for a good window into the subsurface. They also provide steep surfaces for active processes occurring in more recent times.

For example, NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter identified gullies on some of the steep slopes in Sirenum Fossae, along troughs and in the rims of impact craters. What material carves out the small channels is a topic of active research: they were initially thought to be related to flowing water, but recent proposals suggest that seasonal frozen carbon dioxide - dry ice - flowing downslope may be responsible.

MARSDAILY
Webcam on Mars Express surveys high-altitude clouds
 Paris (ESA) Oct 18, 2017
 An unprecedented catalogue of more than 21 000 images taken by a webcam on ESA's Mars Express is proving its worth as a science instrument, providing a global survey of unusual high-altitude cloud features on the Red Planet. The low-resolution camera was originally installed on Mars Express for visual confirmation that the Beagle-2 lander had separated in 2003. In 2007 it was switched back ... read more
Related Links
 Mars Express at ESA
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MARSDAILY
Russia tests new spaceship set to deliver people, cargo to moon

 China and the US are both shooting for the moon

 NASA Team Studies CubeSat Mission to Measure Water on the Moon

 Russia locks up six for Moon flight simulation
MARSDAILY
China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

 Space will see Communist loyalty: Chinese astronaut

 China launches three satellites
MARSDAILY
Site of asteroid impact changed the history of life

 Unlucky dinosaurs: Scientists say asteroid had 13 percent chance of triggering extinction

 Dawn Explores Ceres' Interior Evolution

 Return of the Comet: 96P Spotted by ESA, NASA Satellites
MARSDAILY
Pluto's hydrocarbon haze keeps dwarf planet colder than expected

 Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora

 Help Nickname New Horizons' Next Flyby Target
MARSDAILY
Heating ocean moon Enceladus for billions of years

 Powering Saturn's Active Ocean Moon

 ASA Advances Instrument to Study the Plumes of Enceladus

 Saturn's Radiation Belts: A Stranger to the Solar Wind
MARSDAILY
Ozone ups and downs

 NASA readies for another JPSS-1 launch attempt

 NASA CubeSat to Test Miniaturized Weather Satellite Technology

 How ice in clouds is born
MARSDAILY
NASA Moves Up Critical Crew Safety Launch Abort Test

 NanoRacks launches Full External Cygnus Deployer on OA-8 to ISS

 Robotic arm reaches out and grapples Cygnus

 Colossal SoftBank fund could shake up tech world
MARSDAILY
Astronomers See Moving Shadows Around Planet-Forming Star

 Our Living Planet Shapes the Search for Life Beyond Earth

 NASA plans mission to study why planets lose their atmospheres

 Closest temperate world orbiting quiet star discovered



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement