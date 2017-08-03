Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Mars Exploration News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MARSDAILY
Five Years Ago and 154 Million Miles Away: Touchdown!
 by Staff Writers
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Aug 03, 2017


On Mount Sharp since 2014, Curiosity has examined environments where both water and wind have left their marks.

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover, which landed near Mount Sharp five years ago this week, is examining clues on that mountain about long-ago lakes on Mars.

On Aug. 5, 2012, the mission team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, exalted at radio confirmation and first images from Curiosity after the rover's touchdown using a new "sky crane" landing method.

Transmissions at the speed of light took nearly 14 minutes to travel from Mars to Earth, which that day were about 154 million miles (248 million kilometers) apart.

Those first images included a view of Mount Sharp. The mission accomplished its main goal in less than a year, before reaching the mountain. It determined that an ancient lake environment on this part of Mars offered the conditions needed for life - fresh water, other key chemical ingredients and an energy source.

On Mount Sharp since 2014, Curiosity has examined environments where both water and wind have left their marks.

Having studied more than 600 vertical feet of rock with signs of lakes and later groundwater, Curiosity's international science team concluded that habitable conditions lasted for at least millions of years. With higher destinations ahead, Curiosity will continue exploring how this habitable world changed through time.

MARSDAILY
Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Jul 13, 2017
 The car-size NASA rover on a Martian mountain, Curiosity, has begun its long-anticipated study of an iron-bearing ridge forming a distinctive layer on the mountain's slope. Since before Curiosity's landing five years ago next month, this feature has been recognized as one of four unique terrains on lower Mount Sharp and therefore a key mission destination. Curiosity's science team informal ... read more
Related Links
 Curiosity Mars rover
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MARSDAILY
How Light Looks Different on the Moon and What NASA Is Doing About It

 Florida startup boldly sets sights on moon

 United Launch Alliance to launch Astrobotic mission to the Moon

 Moon could be wetter than thought, say scientists
MARSDAILY
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold
MARSDAILY
Asteroid Flyby Will Benefit NASA Detection and Tracking Network

 Supernova-Hunting Team Finds Comet with Aid of Amateur Astronomer

 Upcoming asteroid flyby will help Planetary Defense Network

 Exploring an unusual metal asteroid
MARSDAILY
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 NASA's New Horizons Team Strikes Gold in Argentina
MARSDAILY
NASA finds moon of Saturn has chemical that could form 'membranes'

 ALMA confirms complex chemistry in Titan's atmosphere

 Saturn surprises as Cassini continues its Grand Finale

 Titan's calm lakes offer space probes a smooth landing
MARSDAILY
Vega orbits two Earth observation satellites

 Aalto-1 satellite sends first image back to VTT Finland

 Nickel key to Earth's magnetic field, research shows

 NASA Solves a Drizzle Riddle
MARSDAILY
ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli starts third mission on Space Station

 Voyager spacecraft still in communication 40 years out into the void

 NextSTEP Partners Develop Ground Prototypes to Expand our Knowledge of Deep Space Habitats

 Three-man crew reaches International Space Station
MARSDAILY
Unexpected life found at bottom of High Arctic lakes

 An Earth-like atmosphere may not survive Proxima b's orbit

 A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement