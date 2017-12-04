Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
  Mars Exploration News  




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MARSDAILY
EU exempts fuel for ExoMars mission from Russian sanctions
 by Staff Writers
 Moscow (Sputnik) Dec 04, 2017


illustration only

The ExoMars 2020 mission is the first joint program between the European Space Agency (ESA) and Russia's Roscosmos space corporation.

"On November 30, 2017, the Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2017/2214 in order to permit certain operations concerning hydrazine (CAS 302-01-2) in concentrations of 70 % or more, which is included in the Common Military List of the European Union," the Council of the European Union's regulation in the Official Journal of the European Union reads.

According to the council, the substance is necessary for the flight of the ExoMars carrier module and tests and flight of the ExoMars descent module under the umbrella of the ExoMars 2020 mission.

The EU Common Military List regulates the scope of military items controlled for export in the EU pursuant to the EU Common Position on arms exports.

The sanctions were introduced under the 2015 amendment order, imposing sanctions on Russia over events in Ukraine.

ExoMars Mission
 The ExoMars mission aims to find the confirmation of the existence of life on Mars.

The first mission of the program started with the launch of a Russian four-stage Proton-M/Breeze-M launch vehicle on March 14, 2016 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome and included a Schiaparelli module and the Trace Gas Orbiter, which delivered the module to Mars.

The second module is expected to be launched in 2020, carrying a drill and tools for exobiology and geochemistry research.

In his interview to Sputnik in April this year, ESA Director-General Jan Woerner stated that the agency was prepared to broaden cooperation with Russia. According to him, the first tests of various parts for the second ExoMars expedition planned for 2020 will begin no earlier than next year.

Source: Sputnik News

MARSDAILY
Gadgets for Mars
 Paris (ESA) Nov 22, 2017
 A mini-rover, tools once used on the Moon and lasers for 3D mapping are in the backpack of the explorers of tomorrow. The terrain will be hazardous and it will be dark in volcanic caves, but this equipment could one day help to scout other planets. The alien-like landscapes of Lanzarote, Spain, are almost surreal but this volcanic island is helping to bring future space missions to reality ... read more
Related Links
 ExoMars 2020 Rover at ERA
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MARSDAILY
December's 'supermoon' expected to be bigggest, brightest of 2017

 Japan signals growing support for Deep Space Gateway concept

 Moon's crust underwent resurfacing after forming from magma ocean

 Russia tests new spaceship set to deliver people, cargo to moon
MARSDAILY
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
MARSDAILY
Selected asteroids detected by GAIA between August 2014 And May 2016

 NASA telescope studies quirky comet 45P

 Russian Astronomers Show Big Asteroid Approaching the Earth

 ESO observations show first interstellar asteroid is like nothing seen before
MARSDAILY
Jupiter Blues

 Pluto's hydrocarbon haze keeps dwarf planet colder than expected

 Jupiter's Stunning Southern Hemisphere

 Watching Jupiter's multiple pulsating X-ray Aurora
MARSDAILY
Unique atmospheric chemistry explains cold vortex on Saturn's moon Titan

 Cassini Image Mosaic: A Farewell to Saturn

 Unexpected atmospheric vortex behavior on Saturn's moon Titan

 Heating ocean moon Enceladus for billions of years
MARSDAILY
French NGO helps African mums shake off AIDS stigma

 Forty years of Meteosat

 China launches remote sensing satellites in multiple launches

 NASA finds VA metro area is sinking unevenly
MARSDAILY
Building for a future in space: An interview with Dava Newman and Gui Trotti

 Space Farms: 'Mark Watney in The Martian Was Right to Add Poop to the Soil'

 NASA successfully fires Voyager 1 thrusters after 37 years

 Does the Outer Space Treaty at 50 need a rethink
MARSDAILY
Scientists identify key factors that help microbes thrive in harsh environments

 Exoplanet Has Smothering Stratosphere Without Water

 Scientists study Earth's earliest life forms in Nevada hot spring

 The answer to planetary habitability is blowing in the stellar wind



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement