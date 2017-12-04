EU exempts fuel for ExoMars mission from Russian sanctions

|
|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Dec 04, 2017
The ExoMars 2020 mission is the first joint program between the European Space Agency (ESA) and Russia's Roscosmos space corporation.
"On November 30, 2017, the Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2017/2214 in order to permit certain operations concerning hydrazine (CAS 302-01-2) in concentrations of 70 % or more, which is included in the Common Military List of the European Union," the Council of the European Union's regulation in the Official Journal of the European Union reads.
According to the council, the substance is necessary for the flight of the ExoMars carrier module and tests and flight of the ExoMars descent module under the umbrella of the ExoMars 2020 mission.
The EU Common Military List regulates the scope of military items controlled for export in the EU pursuant to the EU Common Position on arms exports.
The sanctions were introduced under the 2015 amendment order, imposing sanctions on Russia over events in Ukraine.
ExoMars Mission
The first mission of the program started with the launch of a Russian four-stage Proton-M/Breeze-M launch vehicle on March 14, 2016 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome and included a Schiaparelli module and the Trace Gas Orbiter, which delivered the module to Mars.
The second module is expected to be launched in 2020, carrying a drill and tools for exobiology and geochemistry research.
In his interview to Sputnik in April this year, ESA Director-General Jan Woerner stated that the agency was prepared to broaden cooperation with Russia. According to him, the first tests of various parts for the second ExoMars expedition planned for 2020 will begin no earlier than next year.
Source: Sputnik News
Paris (ESA) Nov 22, 2017
A mini-rover, tools once used on the Moon and lasers for 3D mapping are in the backpack of the explorers of tomorrow. The terrain will be hazardous and it will be dark in volcanic caves, but this equipment could one day help to scout other planets. The alien-like landscapes of Lanzarote, Spain, are almost surreal but this volcanic island is helping to bring future space missions to reality ... read more
Related Links
ExoMars 2020 Rover at ERA
Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement