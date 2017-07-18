Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
China to build first Mars simulation base
 by Staff Writers
 Xining, China (XNA) Aug 09, 2017


Scientists inspect in the red cliff region in Da Qaidam (also known as Dachaidan) district in the Mongolian-Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haixi, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 24, 2017. China's first Mars simulation base will be established here according to the local government. (Xinhua/Zhang Qingzhe)

China will establish the country's first Mars simulation base, in northwest China's Qinghai Province, the local government said Tuesday.

The base will be in the red cliff region in Da Qaidam (also known as Dachaidan) district in the Mongolian-Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haixi.

Situated at the Qaidam basin in western Qinghai, Haixi was chosen for its Mars-like landform, landscape and climate, according to Wang Jingzhai, the prefecture's deputy Party chief.

The government of Haixi and the Chinese Academy of Sciences signed an agreement in November last year to build the base and have since begun discussing the project location.

The base, comprising a "Mars community" and a "Mars campsite," will be turned into China's first cultural and tourist experience base for space and astronomical education, Mars-themed tourism, scientific research and film shooting.

Source: Xinhua News

MARSDAILY
Space Race: NASA Faces Competition From SpaceX For First Mars Mission
 Washington DC (Sputnik) Jul 18, 2017
 Current budget constraints mean that NASA has had to revise its plans to reach Mars in the 2030s, but the target remains feasible with more funding, Professor John Logsdon of George Washington University told Radio Sputnik. NASA can't afford to send humans to Mars on its current budget, NASA's head of human spaceflight William Gerstenmaier said earlier this week. "I can't put a date on hum ... read more
