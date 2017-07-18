China to build first Mars simulation base

|
|
|
by Staff Writers
Xining, China (XNA) Aug 09, 2017
China will establish the country's first Mars simulation base, in northwest China's Qinghai Province, the local government said Tuesday.
The base will be in the red cliff region in Da Qaidam (also known as Dachaidan) district in the Mongolian-Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Haixi.
Situated at the Qaidam basin in western Qinghai, Haixi was chosen for its Mars-like landform, landscape and climate, according to Wang Jingzhai, the prefecture's deputy Party chief.
The government of Haixi and the Chinese Academy of Sciences signed an agreement in November last year to build the base and have since begun discussing the project location.
The base, comprising a "Mars community" and a "Mars campsite," will be turned into China's first cultural and tourist experience base for space and astronomical education, Mars-themed tourism, scientific research and film shooting.
Source: Xinhua News
Washington DC (Sputnik) Jul 18, 2017
Current budget constraints mean that NASA has had to revise its plans to reach Mars in the 2030s, but the target remains feasible with more funding, Professor John Logsdon of George Washington University told Radio Sputnik. NASA can't afford to send humans to Mars on its current budget, NASA's head of human spaceflight William Gerstenmaier said earlier this week. "I can't put a date on hum ... read more
Related Links
China National Space Administration
Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement