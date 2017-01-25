Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
  Mars Exploration News  




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MARSDAILY
Bursts of methane may have warmed early Mars
 by Staff Writers
 Boston MA (SPX) Jan 25, 2017


SEAS researchers suggest that early Mars may have been warmed intermittently by a powerful greenhouse effect, possibly explaining water on the planet's surface billions of years ago. Image courtesy NASA.

The presence of water on ancient Mars is a paradox. There's plenty of geographical evidence that rivers periodically flowed across the planet's surface. Yet in the time period when these waters are supposed to have run - three to four billion years ago - Mars should have been too cold to support liquid water.

Researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Science (SEAS) suggest that early Mars may have been warmed intermittently by a powerful greenhouse effect. In a paper published in Geophysical Research Letters, researchers found that interactions between methane, carbon dioxide and hydrogen in the early Martian atmosphere may have created warm periods when the planet could support liquid water on the surface.

"Early Mars is unique in the sense that it's the one planetary environment, outside Earth, where we can say with confidence that there were at least episodic periods where life could have flourished," said Robin Wordsworth, assistant professor of environmental science and engineering at SEAS, and first author of the paper. "If we understand how early Mars operated, it could tell us something about the potential for finding life on other planets outside the solar system."

Four billion years ago, the Sun was about 30 percent fainter than today and significantly less solar radiation - a.k.a. heat - reached the Martian surface. The scant radiation that did reach the planet was trapped by the atmosphere, resulting in warm, wet periods. For decades, researchers have struggled to model exactly how the planet was insulated.

The obvious culprit is CO2. Carbon dioxide makes up 95 percent of today's Martian atmosphere and is the most well-known and abundant greenhouse gas on Earth. But CO2 alone does not account for Mars' early temperatures.

"You can do climate calculations where you add CO2 and build up to hundreds of times the present day atmospheric pressure on Mars and you still never get to temperatures that are even close to the melting point," said Wordsworth.

There must have been something else in Mars' atmosphere that contributed to a greenhouse effect.

The atmospheres of rocky planets lose lighter gases, such as hydrogen, to space over time. (In fact, the oxidation that gives Mars its distinctive hue is a direct result of the loss of hydrogen.)

Wordsworth and his collaborators looked to these long-lost gases - known as reducing gases - to provide a possible explanation for Mars' early climate. In particular, the team looked at methane, which today is not abundant in the Martian atmosphere. Billions of years ago, however, geological processes could have been releasing significantly more methane into the atmosphere. This methane would have been slowly converted to hydrogen and other gases, in a process similar to that occurring today on Saturn's moon, Titan.

To understand how this early Martian atmosphere may have behaved, the team needed to understand the fundamental properties of these molecules.

"When you're looking at exotic atmospheres, you can't compare them to Earth's atmosphere," said Wordsworth. "You have to start from first principles. So we looked at what happens when methane, hydrogen and carbon dioxide collide and how they interact with photons. We found that this combination results in very strong absorption of radiation."

Carl Sagan first speculated that hydrogen warming could have been important on early Mars back in 1977, but this is the first time scientists have been able to calculate its greenhouse effect accurately. It is also the first time that methane has been shown to be an effective greenhouse gas on early Mars.

"This research shows that the warming effects of both methane and hydrogen have been underestimated by a significant amount," said Wordsworth. "We discovered that methane and hydrogen, and their interaction with carbon dioxide, were much better at warming early Mars than had previously been believed."

The researchers hope that future missions to Mars will shed light on the geological processes that produced methane billions of years ago.

"One of the reasons early Mars is so fascinating is that life needs complex chemistry to emerge," said Wordsworth. "These episodes of reducing gas emission followed by planetary oxidation could have created favorable conditions for life on Mars."

The paper was coauthored by Yulia Kalugina, Sergei Lokshtanov, Andrei Vigasin, Bethany Ehlmann, James Head, Cecilia Sanders and Huize Wang.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
 Mars News and Information at MarsDaily.com
Lunar Dreams and more





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MARSDAILY
3-D images reveal features of Martian polar ice caps
 Tucson AZ (SPX) Jan 04, 2017
 Three-dimensional subsurface images are revealing structures within the Martian polar ice caps, including previously obscured layering, a larger volume of frozen carbon dioxide contained in the south polar cap, and bowl-shaped features that may be buried impact craters within both polar caps. This information will help scientists better understand Martian climate changes and may allow them ... read more

MARSDAILY
The science behind the Lunar Hydrogen Polar Mapper mission

 China schedules Chang'e-5 lunar probe launch

 Eugene Cernan, last man to walk on moon, dead at 82

 The moon is older than scientists thought
MARSDAILY
China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory

 China launches commercial rocket mission Kuaizhou-1A

 China Space Plan to Develop "Strength and Size"

 Beijing's space program soars in 2016
MARSDAILY
Station crew get special delivery from Virginia
MARSDAILY
Public to Choose Jupiter Picture Sites for NASA Juno

 Experiment resolves mystery about wind flows on Jupiter

 Pluto Global Color Map

 Lowell Observatory to renovate Pluto discovery telescope
MARSDAILY
Cassini captures stunning view of Saturn moon Daphnis

 Catching Cassini's call

 Huygens: 'Ground Truth' From an Alien Moon

 NASA image showcases Saturn's sun-soaked north pole
MARSDAILY
NOAA's GOES-16 Satellite Sends First Images to Earth

 China's hi-res SAR imaging satellite put into use

 New inverse algorithm for CO2 retrieval from satellite observations

 NASA's Terra Satellite Sees Alaskan Volcanic Eruption Wrapped in White
MARSDAILY
NASA to rely on Soyuz for ISS missions until 2019

 Mister Trump Goes to Washington

 Lomonosov Moscow State University to Launch 'Space Department' in 2017

 French, US astronauts install batteries outside space station
MARSDAILY
SF State astronomer searches for signs of life on Wolf 1061 exoplanet

 Looking for life in all the right places with the right tool

 Could dark streaks in Venusian clouds be microbial life

 VLT to Search for Planets in Alpha Centauri System



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement